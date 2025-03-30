LaDarion Lockett shakes off rust on mat to help lead U.S. All-Stars over Pennsylvania All-Stars
McMURRAY, PA. -- LaDarion Lockett crouched in the corner of the mat, looking at the clock toward the end of the third period. While Lockett had a comfortable lead, the Stillwater, Okla., native looked tired. The No. 1 nationally-ranked wrestler at 172 pounds was coming off some time at the beach.
After being asked to compete at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, Lockett had friends come home from college and they spent time in Sal Padres, Texas. While Lockett was tired after taking a week off, he had enough in the tank to beat Thomas Jefferson’s Bode Marlow by technical fall, 19-4, to help the U.S. All-Stars beat the Pennsylvania All-Stars 26-16 at the 51st Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
“I look to compete,” Lockett said. “I took a week off and after a week back on, I’m still going to go. Whether I win or lose, I’m going to learn something. I learned right now that I have to get my cardio up a bit going into the U.S. Open. (Marlow) got me tired by snapping down on me and hanging on my head. Anyone can watch that match and game plan for me in the U.S. Open to try and slow me down.”
The U.S. All-Star team has now won 12 straight years, a record in the event, and leads the all-time series 31-19. Lockett was originally supposed to wrestle State College’s Asher Cunningham, who was ranked in the top five, but he had to drop out of the event.
“I think I can perform better than that,” Lockett said. “I got tired. That’s from the week off hanging out and eating whatever I wanted.”
Shaw springs upset
Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the Pennsylvania All-Stars. Shaw scored a takedown with 14 seconds remaining to upend No. 1 ranked Daniel Zepeda of Gilroy, Calif. Shaw was No. 1 in the FloWrestling rankings and is a N.C. State commit.
Shaw is committed to wrestle at Ohio State and was 166-14 during his high school career, including two PIAA Class 3A crowns. Zepeda was the only wrestler with a top ranking to lose at the event.
Landon Robideau won a decision at 160 pounds against No. 2 Kollin Rath, while Lockett won comfortably against Marlow. Sergio Vega was named the Oustanding Wrestling for the U.S. team after dominating his 139-pound match.
Pennsylvania wins king bounce back
Aaron Seidel would like to get another shot at Bishop McCort's Jax Forrest. Seidel, who set a Pennsylvania record with 206 wins in high school, still thinks about his loss to Forrest in the 133-pound PIAA Class 2A final that prevented him from being a four-time state champion.
But that match will have to wait until those two are in college.
“All the matches I lose, I always think about trying to try and get my revenge with them,” said Seidel, who attended Northern Lebanon High School. “I always have that winner’s mindset. I’m always going to be chasing him down and trying to beat him.”
Seidel looked comfortable Saturday, grinding his way to a major decision win over Matthew Botello. Seidel didn’t concede any points and got another win before he started his college career at Virginia Tech.
“It’s nice to end on a win you know and I’m glad I got this opportunity to wrestle here,” Seidel said. “It would’ve sucked to say that I lost in the final and end on that. I’m happy all my coaches and family were able to come out and watch me.”
Botero survives close match
Faith Christian Academy’s Gauge Botero said his strategy for his match with Ethan Timar was to hold on for dear life during the ultimate tiebreak. While he was hesitant to take top position, Botero made the right call as he had enough gas in his arms to hang on to a 4-3 win.
“My forearms are shot,” Botero said. “That’s what I was so hesitant to pick on top.”
Botero, a Michigan commit, finished his career with a 157-23 record and won a state title as a sophomore. The match between Botero and Timar was plagued by stoppages for blood time and stalemates.
But Botero was happy with the ride. When he started competing for Faith Christian, he said the program didn’t even have a wrestling room. Faith Christian was the No. 1 ranked team in the country this year and won the PIAA Class 2A team title.
“We literally practiced on a hill outside of our school, which is crazy,” Botero said. “This was awesome. It’s a great honor.”
USA-PA Results
121 pounds - Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy) win by decision Ethan Timar (Brunswick, Ohio), 4-3 UTB
127 - Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, Calif.) decision Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary), 6-5
133 - Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon) major decision Matthew Botello (Hingham, Mass.), 9-0
139 - Sergio Varga (Tuscon, Ariz.) technical fall Tahir Parkins (Nazareth), 20-4 5:30
145 - Eren Sement (Council Rock North) decision Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, Calif.), 4-2
152 - Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson) decision Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, Calif.), 8-5
160 - Landon Robideau (St. Michael, Minn.) decision Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic), 10-4
172 - LaDarion Lockett (Stillwater, Okla.) tech fall Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson), 19-4
189 - Lane Foard (Reva, Va.) major decision Ty Morrison (West Perry), 10-0
215 - Angelo Posada (Poway, Calif.) decision Austin Johnson (Munch),4-1
285 - Rocco Dellagatta (Holmdel, N.J.) decision Rowan Holmes (Somerset), 7-3