New 'Triple Crown' Event Set to Elevate Girls Wrestling
Girls high school wrestling continues to hit new milestones — and now, the sport will crown a new kind of champion.
The Girls Triple Crown is a Partnership Between the NWCA and Three Major Tournaments
The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), in partnership with the Women of Ironman (OH), Girls Beast of the East (DE), and Girls Powerade (PA), has announced the creation of the Women’s Triple Crown Championship. The award will go to any athlete who wins titles at all three of these premier national tournaments in the same year.
Approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), the Triple Crown Championship is the latest step in highlighting the explosive growth of girls wrestling nationwide.
Girls Wrestling Growth at Record Levels
According to NFHS participation numbers, more than 74,000 girls wrestled during the 2024-25 season, a 15% increase from the previous year and a new all-time high. Forty-six states now sponsor girls state championships, and nearly 1,000 new programs launched last season alone.
That momentum sets the stage for the Triple Crown chase.
How the Triple Crown Works
The road begins in mid-December at the Women of Ironman in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Champions from that event will move on to the Girls Beast of the East in Delaware the following week. Those who win both tournaments will have the chance to complete the sweep at Girls Powerade in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 27–28.
Each champion who wins all three events — regardless of weight class — will receive a custom championship belt, provided by Pittsburgh Trophy, at the conclusion of Girls Powerade.
Tournament Details
Women of Ironman
- Dates: Dec. 13–14, 2025
- Location: Walsh Jesuit High School (OH)
- Notes: Invitation-only, third year of competition
Girls Beast of the East
- Dates: Dec. 18–19, 2025
- Location: University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center
- Notes: Fourth year; over 600 competitors
Girls Powerade
- Dates: Dec. 27–28, 2025
- Location: Canon-McMillan High School (PA)
- Notes: Coincides with the long-running boys Powerade Tournament
A New Benchmark for the Sport
The award is backed by a committee that includes Ironman chairman Pete Zaccari, tournament directors Jenn Bernard, Vic Leonard, and Frank Vulcano, along with NWCA executive director Mike Moyer.
“This is about celebrating the best of the best and shining a spotlight on the achievements of girls in our sport,” said Moyer.
With three of the nation’s premier tournaments now connected by the Triple Crown, girls wrestling has a new benchmark for greatness — and fans will be watching in December to see who can make history.