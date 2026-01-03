No. 2 Buchanan Leaves Ohio With a Statement Win — and a Result Few Expected
The Buchanan wrestling team that is ranked No. 2 in the country by High School On SI climbed aboard a plane and left sunny and warm California for a few days in frigid Ohio at the Brecksville Invitational Holiday Tournament hosted by Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School on a Monday and Tuesday at the end of December (29th and 30th).
Buchanan Makes a Statement Far From Home
The trip would have to be considered a very successful one. The Bears were never seriously challenged in the team race, ending the first day ahead of No. 17 Perrysburg of Ohio by close to 50 points and grew that lead throughout the day on Tuesday, eventually winning the team crown by more than 100 points over Perrysburg, 327-216.5.
“It was great,” said Buchanan coach Troy Tirapelle. “The main reason, it was wrestlers that we've never faced before and won't face again. We just want to differentiate the competition. We wrestle the same people all the time in California. Also, each area wrestles a bit differently, so it was nice to experience that as well.”
There was a time, not long ago, when the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) allowed their teams to compete at Ironman. A change in policy a few years ago snuffed out any farther visits to the function. The same rules kept them out of PowerAde, too, so Brecksville seemed like a logical fit for a Doc Buchanan tuneup to Tirapelle, who also is not a fan of Ironman’s intensity right out of the gate.
“Ironman is too early in the year for us,” remarked Tirapelle. “We are not trying to train that hard that early. Our most important event is our state tournament at the very end of February/beginning of March. We plan our training/pick-up around that.
“Secondly, our state organization (CIF) decided about five years ago that we can no longer wrestle teams that don’t belong to their state organizations (that fall under NFHS rules). Which means, we can no longer wrestle the National Prep schools. So, even if we wanted to go, we couldn't.”
Rocklin Zinkin Turns the Tables in Overtime Thriller
Buchanan’s four champions and six finalists were both tournament highs. The star for the Bears was Rocklin Zinkin at 126 pounds. Zinkin is ranked second in the nation at 120 pounds in the latest rankings by High School on SI. The senior has previously lost twice to the No. 1 guy at 120, Landon Sidun of Norwin, Pennsylvania.
Zinkin dropped a 6-5 match to No. 1 Grey Burnett of Perrysburg at the U.S. Open. It was not revealed whether the move to 126 is permanent one or temporary until Zinkin’s descension plan allows him to drop to 120 pounds. The Brecksville outcome may have the Bear considering the move permanently as he will now man the top spot at 126 pounds after winning an overtime ultimate tiebreaker, 2-1, over Burnett.
“Honestly, I thought he (Zinkin) dominated,” Tirapelle added. “We controlled the mat. We took every chance. We had two good opportunities to score. The only downside was that we did not capitalize on at least one of them. He deserved and earned that win.”
Four Champions, Six Finalists Highlight Buchanan Depth
No. 3 Thales Silva flattened No. 7 Cohen Reer of Edison, Ohio in the third period of their 106-pound final, 5:40. At 132 pounds, Paul Ruiz (No. 9 at 126) defeated No. 12 Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson, Michigan), 7-5. Sammy Seja upset Brecksville’s No. 37 EJ German, 11-6, in the 215-pound final. That loss was one of three for Brecksville in the gold medal round in which they were favored but came up short.
“They did great,” Tirapelle said. “It was a tough tournament. That's why we went. (It) should give us some momentum heading into the Doc Buchanan.”
The Bears who returned home with silver medals were CJ Huerta (144 pounds) and Ivan Arias (157). No. 26 Thiago Silva picked off No. 11 Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, Ohio) to place third at 113 pounds. Also claiming bronze were Ashton Besmer (138 pounds) and Patrick Roberts (175). Carlo Contino was fourth at 150 pounds, Blake Woodward placed fifth at 165, Raiden Bishop was seventh at 190 pounds, with JJ Greene placing eighth at 120.
“Overall, I'd say (it was) good,” Tirapelle continued. “I thought we gave away some matches that we could've/should've won. However, that is why you do these things throughout the year. Trying to figure out our shortcomings so that we can be our best when it matters most at the end.”
Ohio Shockers Shake Up Individual Brackets
The biggest shocker amongst Brecksville’s hits was No. 1 Rylan Seacrist going down in the 113-pound finals. Seacrist had handled No. 3 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, Pennsylvania) in consecutive weeks at the Ironman and Beast of the East, so he was coming in hot and ready.
No. 16 Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman) suffered a 7-0 loss to Walker at Ironman and avenged that loss in the semis here, 3-2. Another one-point margin would be used to pocket the title, 9-8, in sudden victory, as Webber sent shockwaves through the stands with his exploits versus Seacrist. Heavyweight Braylon Wright gave Coffman a second champ with a 21-1 technical fall of Jacob Ernest (Wadsworth, Ohio).
The upset written by St. Frances DeSale’s No. 22 Joel Welch was not as dramatic as Webber’s, but Welch came out ahead of his all-Ohio final with No. 12 Zack Aquila of Brecksville (their other unexpected loss), by pitching a 4-0 shutout in the 165-pound final.
Perrysburg, Massillon Perry Lead Host State Resistance
Massillon Perry crowned three champions with No. 29 Mason Rohr doing so at 144 pounds by clipping the wings of Buchanan’s Huerta (No. 15 at 138 pounds), 4-2. No. 10 Brennan Warwick was pushed hard by No. 23 Collin Wooldridge (La Salle) in another all-Ohio showdown before hanging on for a 9-8 victory. No. 36 Caige Horak also faced an Ohio rival, and like Warwick, had little room for error in a 5-4 decision.
Highland, Ohio’s No. 24 Brandon Bickerton met the unranked Oliver Lester of Dublin Coffman in the 120-pound final and walked away with a 7-2 win. Lester was not projected to be a finalist and had to get past two nationally ranked Ohio foes to do so, No. 23 Derion Williams (Trinity) and No. 25 Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg). Williams beat Bickerton in the Solon Comet Classic finals right before Christmas.
Three Michigan Wrestlers Reach the Top of the Podium
The final three titles were earned by Michigan Grapplers, No. 9 Blake Cosby (Dundee), No. 25 Bodie Abbey (Hartland), and Beckett Campbell (Hudson). Cosby took care of Buchanan’s Arias (No. 14 at 150 pounds), 4-1, in the 157-pound final. Campbell pinned Perrysburg’s Bradley Bauman in 1:11 at 150 pounds.
Abbey stuck No. 24 Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg) in the opening frame of their 138-pound final, 1:40. Lopez beat Abbey in overtime, 4-1, in the Grappler Gold Finals in early December. Abbey’s biggest moment came in the semis against Buchanan’s Besmer (No. 2 at 132 pounds), an U17 U.S. Open Champion and World Team member, whom he disappointed with an 8-4 tally in his favor.
The other four nationally ranked teams in the field filled out the third through six spots of the standings with three Ohio teams in a row with No. 15 Massillon Perry (181 points) in third, Dublin Coffman a point behind in fourth with 180 points, the number 32 hosts were in fifth with 170.5, and Michigan’s No. 29 Dundee finished in the sixth spot.
Team Scores (Top 10):
1-Buchanan (CA) 327
2-Perrysburg (OH) 216.5
3-Massillon Perry (OH) 181
4-Dublin Coffman (OH) 180
5-Brecksville-Broadview Heights (OH) 170.5
6-Dundee (MI) 153
7-Highland (OH) 115
8-Olentangy Liberty (OH) 114
9-Hudson (MI) 110
10-Elder (OH) 99
Individual Results
106
1st Place Match
Thales Silva (Buchanan) 24-0, Fr. over Cohen Reer (Edison) 14-2, Fr. (Fall 5:40)
3rd Place Match
Collin Bagdonas (Perrysburg) 10-3, So. over Jordan Bates (Beaver) 15-2, Fr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Bennett Wachter (Elyria) 15-3, Jr. over Dylan Osolin (Lake Catholic) 13-8, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
Dom Sindone (Dundee) 12-5, Fr. over Mason Massouh (Revere) 11-5, Sr. (MD 10-1)
113
1st Place Match
Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman) 15-2, So. over Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 20-1, Sr. (SV-1 9-8)
3rd Place Match
Thiago Silva (Buchanan) 19-2, Fr. over Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro) 15-5, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
Jax Vang (Buchanan) 16-3, So. over Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic) 11-4, Jr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Connor Bagdonas (Perrysburg) 7-5, So. over Royce Beal (Hudson) 12-5, Fr. (TB-1 6-5)
120
1st Place Match
Brandon Bickerton (Highland) 11-4, Jr. over Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman) 11-3, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg) 6-1, Sr. over derion Williams (Trinity) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 4-1)
5th Place Match
Christopher Ramirez (Canyon View) 21-6, Jr. over Mason Haines (Dundee) 3-1, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Colin Broxterman (Elder) 21-2, Sr. over JJ Greene (Buchanan) 18-9, So. (Dec 7-0)
126
1st Place Match
Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan) 16-0, Sr. over Grey Burnett (Perrysburg) 13-1, Jr. (UTB 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Tommy Wurster (Dublin Coffman) 17-4, So. over Austin Bickerton (Highland) 6-3, Jr. (TB-1 2-1)
5th Place Match
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry) 12-4, Jr. over Josh Sheets (Columbus St. Francis DeSales) 11-6, So. (MD 9-1)
7th Place Match
Bryan Sterling (Dundee) 10-3, Sr. over Mason Hermes (Edison) 5-5, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
132
1st Place Match
Paul Ruiz (Buchanan) 18-1, So. over Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson) 15-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
3rd Place Match
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg) 12-3, Sr. over Timmy Mazur (Lake Catholic) 12-5, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
Mason Katschor (Dundee) 4-2, Jr. over Maddox Laymon (Sheridan) 14-6, So. (MD 13-3)
7th Place Match
Rocco Czarnecki (Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy) 10-4, Sr. over Caleb Curry (Elder) 14-6, So. (Dec 6-0)
138
1st Place Match
Bohdan Abbey (Hartland) 17-1, Sr. over Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg) 13-3, So. (Fall 1:40)
3rd Place Match
Ashton Besmer (Buchanan) 21-1, Sr. over Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry) 13-4, Sr. (MD 14-1)
5th Place Match
Braden Broderick (Dundee) 6-2, Sr. over Nick Vivian (Cincinnati LaSalle) 20-5, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
7th Place Match
Chase Davis (Perrysburg) 18-3, So. over Blake Franz (Wadsworth) 9-7, Sr. (MD 9-1)
144
1st Place Match
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry) 12-2, Sr. over CJ Huerta (Buchanan) 25-1, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Huggy Williams (Olentangy Liberty) 12-2, Sr. over Troy Ruiz (Buchanan) 17-4, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Cole Speer (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 20-6, So. over Trent Sharp (Marysville) 18-3, Sr. (MD 11-0)
7th Place Match
Blake Eckelbarger (Columbus St. Francis DeSales) 15-6, Jr. over Sully Karmon (Perrysburg) 10-4, Fr. (M. For.)
150
1st Place Match
Beckett Campbell (Hudson) 18-0, So. over Brody Bauman (Perrysburg) 11-3, Sr. (Fall 1:11)
3rd Place Match
Aidan Milam (Olentangy Liberty) 13-2, Sr. over Carlo Contino (Buchanan) 17-3, So. (Fall 3:46)
5th Place Match
Brennan Kicker (Highland) 18-3, Jr. over Cameron Plotts (Massillon Perry) 9-5, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
7th Place Match
James Kosza (Hartland) 16-4, Sr. over Tommy Slack (Lake Catholic) 4-3, Jr. (Fall 1:35)
157
1st Place Match
Blake Cosby (Dundee) 5-0, Sr. over Ivan Arias (Buchanan) 15-1, Sr. (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match
Jake Hughes (Beaver) 19-3, So. over Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman) 13-4, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
Dallas Korponic (Hartland) 16-2, Sr. over Louden Dixon (West Holmes) 16-4, Sr. (M. For.)
7th Place Match
Kameron Bedel (Elder) 16-7, Fr. over Drew Moro (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 18-6, So. (M. For.)
165
1st Place Match
Joel Welch (Columbus St. Francis DeSales) 15-2, Jr. over Zack Aquila (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 19-5, Jr. (Dec 4-0)
3rd Place Match
Caleb Greenwood (Beachwood) 15-3, Sr. over Niko Giatis (Highland) 17-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
Blake Woodward (Buchanan) 16-4, Sr. over Tyler Rowles (North Royalton) 15-4, Sr. (Fall 1:32)
7th Place Match
Beckett Walters (Perrysburg) 6-6, Sr. over Evan Ours (Beaver) 15-6, Jr. (Dec 8-6)
175
1st Place Match
Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry) 14-2, Sr. over Colin Wooldridge (Cincinnati LaSalle) 14-1, Sr. (Dec 9-8)
3rd Place Match
Patrick Roberts (Buchanan) 26-2, Sr. over Keegen Andrews (Marysville) 18-4, So. (Fall 5:27)
5th Place Match
Matthew Frey (Garaway) 18-3, Jr. over Tyler Soeder (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 9-8, So. (Dec 4-0)
7th Place Match
Andrew Liddell (Teays Valley) 15-3, So. over Tavier Garcia (Canyon View) 18-7, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
190
1st Place Match
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry) 5-0, So. over Dylan Frass (Olentangy Liberty) 12-1, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Paul Tepley (Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy) 21-1, So. over Hines Ford (Barnesville) 17-4, Sr. (For.)
5th Place Match
Michael Feeney (Dublin Coffman) 11-5, Sr. over Shane Saito (Perrysburg) 8-6, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
Raiden Bishop (Buchanan) 19-6, Jr. over Luke Mullins (Mount Vernon) 7-6, Sr. (Fall 4:40)
215
1st Place Match
Sammy Seja (Buchanan) 20-3, So. over EJ German (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 17-5, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
3rd Place Match
Seb Hignite (Elder) 19-1, Sr. over Mason Parrill (Dublin Coffman) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Paul Gallo (Brecksville B) 5-2, Jr. over Thomas Grimm (Garaway) 15-7, So. (TF-1.5 4:47 (16-1))
7th Place Match
Christien Hannahs (Barnesville) 15-5, Jr. over Jackson Lane (Olentangy Liberty) 10-4, So. (MD 13-4)
285
1st Place Match
Braylon Wright (Dublin Coffman) 14-2, So. over Jacob Ernest (Wadsworth) 15-1, Sr. (TF-1.5 2:31 (21-1))
3rd Place Match
Clayton Shipley (Dublin Coffman) 4-1, Sr. over Cole Ditzig (Brecksville-Broadview Hts.) 4-2, Sr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
Trent Taylor (Perry) 12-2, Sr. over Austin Miller (Dundee) 5-3, So. (Fall 4:12)
7th Place Match
Brycen Dunlap (Monroeville) 18-3, Sr. over Shepard Charlton (Benedictine) 12-5, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)