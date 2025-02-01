Official National Prep Tournament wrestling rankings (2/1/2025)
Starting this week, we will be posting along with a brief introduction the official rankings for the National Prep Tournament at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. This is the big end of the year wrestling extravaganza for No. 3 Wyoming Seminary (PA), No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (FL), No. 8 Malvern Prep (PA), No. 10 Blair Academy (NJ) and two upstarts from the New England Area, No. 31 Greens Farms Academy (CT) and No. 33 Northfield Mount Hermon (MA).
A year ago, Wyoming Seminary crowned ten champions and ran away with the team title. This year the team race seems more open, but the Blue Knights are still the favorites with all 14 of their guys seeded and twelve of them in the top five.
Four of their returning champions are in the top spot at their weight class, Nathan Desmond (126), Matthew Botello (132), Vince Bouzakis (157), and three-time champ Jude Correa (215). The fifth defending titlist, Anthony Evanitsky, is seeded second at 150 behind Lake Highland Prep’s Zeno Moore. Also currently rated second for Seminary was Dale Corbin (138).
Joining Moore atop their weight’s pecking order for the Highlanders are Jayce Paridon (138), Claudio “CJ” Torres (165), and Jacob Levy (285). Torres, a senior, won a national prep crown as a sophomore with one of his wins coming over Blair Academy’s William Henckel.
Three Lake Highland grapplers are currently ranked No. 2 in their weight, Charlie DeSena (144), Lucas Boe (157), and Robert Kucharczk (190). In all, the Highlanders have twelve wrestlers populating the rankings.
Malvern Prep joins Seminary in having their entire lineup fall somewhere on the list. They have one top rated guy as of now, Justin Farnsworth (106), and three carrying a No. 2 next to their names, Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (120), Matt O’Neill (126), and Tyler Conroy (132). Littleton-Mascaro, a junior, claimed a prep title as a freshman.
To see Blair with only two number one guys is indeed a rare sight as they have traditionally dominated this tournament. The first is Leo De Luca (120), a senior looking to add a second crown to go along with the one he captured as a freshman. Henckel sets atop the hierarchy at 175lbs. DeLuca and Correa are the only two guys in the field who are also No. 1 in the country.
Among the Bucs ten other ranked wrestlers, Michael Batista is No. 2 at 113.
Greens Farms Academy has no top dogs or number twos. Northfield Mount Hermon has heavyweight James Bechter in the No. 2 position.
The other three wrestlers currently ranked No. 1 are Julian Rios (Andover, MA) at 113, New York Military Academy’s Andrew McCarthy at 150, and Lane Foard (190) for Benedictine Prep in Virginia.
The National Prep Tournament is on February 21st and 22nd. We will be updating you weekly until then on the happenings I that orbit.
106 LBS
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
3-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
4-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
5-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
6-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
7-Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield, MD) FR
8-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
9-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
10-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
11-Camden Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) 8th
12-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) SO
13-Christian Wirts (Gilman, MD) FR
14-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
15-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA)
16-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN)
113 LBS
1-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
2-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Gabe “Christopher” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
4-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
5-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) SO
7-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
8-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
9-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) SO
10-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA) FR
11-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
12-Cash Waymire (Brentwood Academy, TN) JR
13-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
14-Trey McKinney (Paul VI, VA) SR
15-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA)
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
5-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
6-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Alex Choo (St. John’s School, TX)
8-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) JR
9-Jacob Bond (Baylor School, TN) SR
10-Marlo Clark (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Jayden Jackson (Loyola Blakefield, MD) JR
13-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
14-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) JR
15-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
16-Henry Jones (Benedictine Prep, VA)
126 LBS
1-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Brody Gobbell (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Sean Garretson (Archbishop Spalding) SR
6-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
7-Jake Tamai (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
8-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
9-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
10-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) FR
11-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) FR
12-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) FR
13-Tanner Hunt (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Leo Badolato (Paul VI, VA) JR
15-Mason Lum (St. John’s, TX) SR
16-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) FR
132 LBS
1-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
6-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
7-Brady Kaupp (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) JR
9-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA)
10-Cole Gumlick (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
11-Dom Marinelli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
12-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
13-Zach Glory (Gilman, MD) SR
14-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
15-Clinton Plotner (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
138 LBS
1-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Jason Torres (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
5-Ellis Kirsch (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) SO
7-Rohan “RJ” Bucknor (Bullis School, MD) SR
8-Josh Hale (Loyola Blakefield, MD) JR
9-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
10-Jameson Burns (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
11-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH)
13-Robert Leeds (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
14-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) SO
15-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) FR
16-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) SO
17-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) SO
18-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
144 LBS
1-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
4-Matthew Dimen (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
5-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
6-Ben Zuckerman (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
7-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
8-Nicky Melfi (Severn, MD) SR
9-Vedwin Nivas (Blair Academy, NJ)
10-Andrew Pimental (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
11-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Marco Cartella (Western Reserve, OH) SR
13-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) JR
14-Luke Martin (Hammond School, SC) SR
15-Henry Gessford (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
16-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
150 LBS
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
5-Hunter Sturgill (Baylor School, TN) SR
6-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) JR
7-Raymond Fitzgerlad (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
8-Griffin Stewart (Calvert Hall, MD) SR
9-Jordan Joslyn (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
10-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
11-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
13-Ziko Madjidov (Poly Prep, NY) JR
14-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
15-Ngus Ward (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
157 LBS
1-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
3-Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
4-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
5-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
7-John Jurkovic (Gilman School, MD) SR
8-Nadav Nafshi (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
9-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
10-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
11-Cameron Cannaday (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
12-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SO
13-Brodie Beford (All Saints, TX) JR
14-Graham Furtick (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
15-Will Motley (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
16-Grayson Woodcock (Western Reserve, OH) JR
17-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
18-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) JR
165 LBS
1-Claudio “CJ” Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
3-Chancery Deane (Father Ryan, TN) SR
4-Liam Carlin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
6-Seth Digby (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) PG
7-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
8-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Rhonin Swenson (Bishop McNamara, MD) SR
10-Brody Casto (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
11-Braxton Bell (Calvary Day School, GA)
12-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military Academy, VA) JR
13-Tyler Fromm (Trinity-Pawling, NY)
14-Jack Turner (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
15-Wyatt Loehr (St. Mark’s School, TX) SR
16-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
175 LBS
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD) SR
3-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
7-Greyson Catlow-Sidler (William Penn Charter, PA) SR
8-Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
9-Mason Butler (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
10-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
11-Luke Sugalski (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
12-Hunter Wagner (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
13-Matt Van Sice (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) SR
14-Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
15-Declan Bligh (Roxbury Latin, MA)
190 LBS
1-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
2-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SR
5-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Kendall Drake (Wyoming Seminary, PA) PG
7-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
8-Gabriel Smith (Gilman School, MD) SR
9-Jay Eversole (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
10-Elijah Josey (St. Frances Academy, MD) SR
11-Matthew Connolly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
12-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) JR
13-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) JR
14-Alex White (Belmont Hill, MA)
15-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
16-Sebastian Rodriguez (St. John’s School, TX)
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
3-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
4-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Kingston Daniels Silva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) SR
7-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
8-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
9-Tiller Smith (Landon School, MD) SR
10-Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill, MA)
11-Michael Seward (St. Paul’s School, NH) FR
12-Allen Massey (Forsythe Country Day School, NC) SR
13-Jason Hubbard (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
14-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) JR
285 LBS
1-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
3-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
4-Dominic Iaquinto (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Walker Walls (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
6-Dante Donaldson (Hill School, PA) SR
7-Luke Randazzo (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
8-Miles Sanderson (Paul VI, VA) JR
9-Andeson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
10-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA)
11-Kweku Arthur-Mensah (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
12-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) JR
13-James Trainer (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
14-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) JR
15-Austin Williams (Christian Brothers Academy, TN)
16-Michael Marini (Brunswick School, CT) SR