Pennsylvania Red Captures Freestyle Title at 2025 Junior National Duals with Win Over Ohio Scarlet
Pennsylvania Red Sweeps Freestyle Bracket for Title
On Friday and Saturday (June 20-21) at Milwaukee’s Wisconsin Center District the 2025 Air Force Special Warfare Junior National Wrestling Duals concluded with the Freestyle competition.
Ohio Scarlet Pushes Back but Falls in Rematch
The Championship Final was a rematch of the Pool C final with the same team winning, Pennsylvania Red, by an almost identical score, 37-28 over Ohio Scarlet, as they did in the pool rounds, 36-29.
Pool Battles Set Stage for Championship Clash
Pennsylvania Red was the No. 1 seed in the Pool C Bracket on Friday and won their quarterfinal meeting with New Jersey, 48-14. In the semifinals, Pennsylvania Red downed Michigan Blue, 46-22, to set up the first finals meeting with Ohio Scarlet, who was the pool’s No. 2 seed.
In the Pool C Final, Ohio Scarlet jumped out front by winning the first five bouts, taking an 18-4 lead. They split the next two matches before Pennsylvania went on their own five match winning streak to go up, 28-24. Pennsylvania would ride that stretch to the win as they lost at 215 pounds but added a team point to make it 29-27 before winning the final two on the card to take that match 36-29.
Once in the Gold/Silver Pool, Pennsylvania took out Minnesota Blue, 44-22, Ohio Gray, 50-12, and Wisconsin Red, 39-26, to advance to the finals and a rematch with Ohio Scarlet. Ohio Scarlet survived two close matches to begin the pool, getting by Indiana Gold, 34-30, and edging Illinois, 33-31. In their third match, Ohio Scarlet had a slightly easier time with Utah, winning 37-29.
The star power with these two squads was undeniable as they combined to have 17 nationally ranked wrestlers in their lineups, with ten of them belonging to the Pennsylvania contingency. Surprisingly, there were only a few upset wins put in the books, with two authored by Ohio guys, Honorable Mention Liston Seibert (132) and Colin Wooldridge (175).
The differences between the two encounters were subtle enough that it ended with essentially the same team count, but getting there did not include identical results as there were some forfeits in this one as well as some reversing earlier losses.
Rematch Breakdown: Key Bouts and Upsets
The Gold Medal Match kicked off at 132 pounds where Seibert posted a shutout of No. 29 Will Detar, 5-0, to give Ohio an early edge, 3-0. The initial encounter ended with a 4-2 Seibert win, so in this one, Seibert kept Pennsylvania off the board. One of the quirks of scoring in the Olympic Styles is a team point is earned in a loss if you score and do not get pinned or disqualified.
No. 21 Dale Corbin put up a 12-2 technical fall the first time he faced Honorable Mention Mason Rohr at 138 pounds. This time, Corbin could not gain the points needed for a tech and settled on a 7-1 decision of Rohr. No. 15 Ryan Kennedy came back with an Ohio win at 144, 5-3, versus Honorable Mention Gabriel Ballard. Their first dance was more upbeat and engaging as the two put up 24 points in a 13-11 Kennedy victory.
After three matches and with Ohio ahead, 7-4, the longest stretch of positivity came next for Pennsylvania as they won the next three to claim a 19-6 advantage. No. 9 Michael Turi (150) was held to a 12-1 tech fall in 1:47 against Eli Esguerra after sticking his foe the first time.
At 157 pounds, No. 29 Brian Chamberlian received a forfeit from Ohio. In their previous dual, Chamberlian upset No. 25 Coltyn Reedy, 11-10. Reedy was likely out of action in the final bout with an injury. Arment Waltenbaugh had a closer bout with Louden Dixon on this occasion, winning 8-2, after teching Dixon earlier, 11-0.
Turi’s tech was worth four points instead of the usual five in Folkstyle and Chamberlian’s forfeit earned just five, where it would have been six in Folkstyle.
Wooldridge’s surprise win over No. 22 Jason Singer wasn’t just based on the rankings as Singer finished as the victor with a 9-5 tally in the prior dual. In this one, Wooldridge got the best of Singer by an 11-9 count, to bring Ohio within five of the leaders, 17-12.
No. 2 Adam Waters was able to replicate his previous result with Caige Horak with another tech fall. The Friday meeting ended with a 10-0 blanking, this one was 13-2, which allowed Ohio to tack on a team point, 21-13. At 215 pounds, Matt Kowalski (No. 12 at 190) won by decision with Jason Singer, 16-9, in this one (12-3 in the other).
Ohio forfeited at 285 pounds to No. 10 Mark Effendian to add five to Pennsylvania’s tally, 27-16. In the first dual, Effendian beat No. 16 James Bechter, 6-2. Nathan Schuman (106) was one of the few Keystone State Grapplers to improve upon his initial performance as he kept Bennett Wachter from scoring any points, 10-0, after a 13-1 tech allowed Ohio to add a point the first time. Schuman’s victory put his squad up, 31-16, with four matches left.
Two of Ohio’s best were up next, and they did not disappoint as both posted tech falls. The scoring was higher in both with No. 4 Loc Webber (106) not able to shut out Camron Smith as he did the first time (10-0), settling for a 15-4 tech. No. 10 Rylan Seacrist (113) did most of the scoring in his earlier 11-1 tech of No 23 Brayden Wenrich. In this dual, Wenrich exhibited more fight as they ended with a 21-10 count to bring Ohio within nine of Pennsylvania, 33-24.
Ayden Dodd beat Emilio Albanese 9-6 at 120 pounds in the first dual. Down by nine on the team count, Dodd would need more than that for Ohio to complete the comeback. When Albanese reversed course and claimed a late 8-7 victory on a four-point series, it secured the championship for Pennsylvania as they were now holding a 36-25 advantage.
Grey Burnett (No. 2 at 120 pounds) was probably a bit out of sorts with the realization his team had lost as he came out for the final bout at 126 pounds. Shamus Regan (No. 9 at 120) was discarded with a 14-2 tech when they met earlier. Regan, on the other hand, was fired up after his team sealed the win and gave Burnett all he could handle before falling on criteria, 4-4.
Schuman, Waters Go Undefeated; Multiple Standouts Emerge
Pennsylvania Red didn’t use many alternatives in their lineup with most of their guys hitting the mat all seven times. Two of them went undefeated at 7-0 to earn nods on the All-Tournament Team, Schuman and Waters. Both won all their matches with technical falls.
Putting up 6-1 records were Albanese, Effendian, and Turi. Turi picked up a big win over No. 6 Haakon Peterson of Wisconsin, 5-1, but his lone loss came to unranked Jackson Weller of New Jersey, 18-12. Effendian’s loss came to Honorable Mention Cael Leisgang (Wisconsin), 4-1.
Top Individual Performances and Notable Wins
Corbin and Regan were 5-2. Corbin fell to Wisconsin’s No. 10 Kellen Wolbert, 11-1, and was pinned by Honorable Mention Bodie Abbey (Michigan), 5:18. Regan’s two losses came to Burnett along with a ranked win over Wisconsin’s Maximus Hay (No. 14 at 120 pounds), 10-1. Waltenbaugh was 3-2 as he conceded some mat time to Chris Dennis, who was 1-1, with a big win over Honorable Mention Cael Gilmore (Ohio), 10-0.
Ballard, Chamberlain, Detar, and Nicholas Singer ended with 4-3 records. Amongst Ballard’s wins was one over No. 25 Bobby Duffy (New Jersey), 20-11. One of Singer’s wins came versus Wisconsin’s Daniel Heiser (No. 3 at 165), 16-6. All of Chamberlain’s losses were to unranked grapplers – Minnesota’s Conlan Carlson (13-2), Ohio’s Jake Hughes (13-2), and Wisconsin’s Declan Koch (8-4).
Tallying 3-4 records were Jason Singer, Smith, and Wenrich.
Final Team Standings: Illinois Claims Third
Illinois defeated Wisconsin Red, 37-27, to secure a third-place finish. Landing in fifth place after a 33-31 win over Minesota Blue was Indiana Gold. Utah finished seventh with a 39-27 win over Ohio Gray.
Ranked Wrestlers and Key Upsets
Based on the latest national rankings from High School on SI, these are some of the more notable individual outcomes. There were far too many matches involving ranked wrestlers to mention them all, so we’re focusing on the upsets and standouts below. HM = Honorable Mention in our rankings.
120-Arcadius Cruz (Washington) F 1:07 No. 26 Nicolas Enzminger (North Dakota)
126-Nicholas Garcia (Illinois) F 1:29 Cooper Merli (New York) (No. 19 at 120)
126-Nicholas Garcia (Illinois) 4-4 Lander Bosh (Utah) (HM)
126-Jack Baron (Pennsylvania) 6-2 Cooper Merli (NY) (No. 19 at 120)
132-Trey Beissel (Minnesota) TF 11-0 Nathan Rioux (Indiana) (HM)
132-Nathan Rioux (IN) (HM) F 6:00 Trey Beissel (MN)
132-Nathan Rioux (IN) (HM) TF 10-0 Liston Seibert (Ohio) (HM)
132-Vince Anello (New Jersey) (HM) 9-4 No. 29 Will Detar (Pennsylvania)
138-Chris Lalonde (Colorado) 9-8 Bodie Abbey (Michigan) (HM)
138-Lander Davis (Iowa) 8-7 Bodie Abbey (MI) (HM)
138-Zach Stewart (Illinois) (No. 29 at 144) 3-0 No. 14 Isaiah Schaefer (Indiana)
144-Clinton Shepherd (Indiana) TF 15-4 and TF 12-0 No. 19 Charles Vanier (Minnesota)
144-Clinton Shepherd (IN) TF 10-0 Geronimo Rivera (Utah) (No. 24 at 132)
144-Clinton Shepherd (IN) 12-9 No. 28 Evan Gosz (Illinois)
144-Collin McDowell (Wisconsin) 11-5 No. 28 Evan Gosz (IL)
144-Collin McDowell (WI) TF 15-4 Jack Dinwiddie (Ohio)
144-Jack Dinwiddie (OH) 6-5 No. 19 Charles Vanier (MN)
144-Jack Dinwiddie (OH) 6-6 Austin Collins (Colorado) (HM)
144-Michael Romero (California) (HM) TF 12-1 No. 25 Bobby Duffy (New Jersey)
150-No. 24 Jason Worthley (Utah) 6-0 No. 6 Haakon Peterson (Wisconsin)
150-Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Illinois) 11-9 No. 24 Jason Worthley (UT)
157-Griff LaPlante (New York) (HM at 150) TF 12-2 Justus Heeg (Illinois) (No. 23 at 150)
157-Dallas Russell (Georgia) (HM) TF 10-0 No. 24 Austin Paris (Utah)
157-Dallas Russell (GA) 6-4 No. 14 David Gleason (Missouri)
157-Brandon Dean (Colorado) F 4:11 No. 14 David Gleason (MO)
157-Bruno Cassioppi (Illinois) F 3:48 Tre Haines (Washington) (HM)
157-Silas Stits (Indiana) TF 15-5 No. 25 Coltyn Reedy (Ohio)
157-Silas Stits (IN) TF 10-0 No. 24 Austin Paris (UT)
157-Silas Stits (IN) 3-2 Justus Heeg (IL) (No. 23 at 150)
165-Maximus Dhabolt (Iowa) 15-8 Dylan Pile (California) (No. 11 at 175)
165-Connor Stephens (Georgia) 11-8 Luke Hayden (Missouri) (HM)
175-Lincoln Jipp (Iowa) 13-13 No. 12 Mario Carini (California)
190-No. 21 Michael White (Indiana) F 1:22 and TF 19-9 No. 6 John Murphy (Minnesota)
285-No. 26 Trayvn Boger (Utah) TF 10-0 No. 16 James Bechter (Ohio)
285-James Hartleroad (Indiana) (HM) TF 12-2 No. 26 Trayvn Boger (UT)
Men’s Freestyle Results
Gold/Silver Bracket
1st Place – Pennsylvania Red
2nd Place – Ohio Scarlet
3rd Place – Illinois
4th Place – Wisconsin Red
5th Place – Indiana Gold
6th Place – Minnesota Blue
7th Place – Utah
8th Place – Ohio Gray
1st Place Match – Pennsylvania Red defeated Ohio Scarlet, 37-28
132 lbs. – Liston Seibert, OH S dec. Will Detar, PA R, 5-0
138 lbs. – Dale Corbin, PA R dec. Mason Rohr, OH S, 7-1
144 lbs. – Ryan Kennedy, OH S dec. Gabriel Ballard, PA R, 5-3
150 lbs. – Michael Turi, PA R tech. fall Eli Esguerra, OH S, 12-1
157 lbs. – Brian Chamberlain, PA R forfeit
165 lbs. – Arment Waltenbaugh, PA R dec. Louden Dixon, OH S, 8-2
175 lbs. – Colin Wooldridge, OH S dec. Nicholas Singer, PA R, 11-9
190 lbs. – Adam Waters, PA R tech. fall Caige Horak, OH S, 13-2
215 lbs. – Matthew Kowalski, OH S dec. Jason Singer, PA R, 16-9
285 lbs. – Mark Effendian, PA R forfeit
100 lbs. – Nathan Schuman, PA R tech. fall Bennett Wachter, OH S, 10-0
106 lbs. – Loc Webber, OH S tech. fall Camron Smith, PA R, 15-4
113 lbs. – Rylan Seacrist, OH S tech. fall Brayden Wenrich, PA R, 21-10
120 lbs. – Emilio Albanese, PA R dec. Ayden Dodd, OH S, 8-7
126 lbs. – Grey Burnett, OH S dec. Shamus Regan, PA R, 4-4
3rd Place Match – Illinois defeated Wisconsin Red, 37-27
132 lbs. – Deven Casey, IL tech. fall Blake Endres, WI R, 12-0
138 lbs. – Kellen Wolbert, WI R tech. fall Zachary Stewart, IL, 13-2
144 lbs. – Collin McDowell, WI R dec. Evan Gosz, IL, 11-5
150 lbs. – Haakon Peterson, WI R dec. Carson Weber, IL, 4-1
157 lbs. – Bruno Cassioppi, IL dec. Declan Koch, WI R, 7-5
165 lbs. – Jacob Herm, WI R tech. fall Royce Lopez, IL, 12-1
175 lbs. – Aaron Stewart, IL tech. fall Liam Crook, WI R, 10-0
190 lbs. – Jimmy Mastny, IL dec. Caleb Dennee, WI R, 14-7
215 lbs. – Garett Kawczynski, WI R tech. fall Kai Calcutt, IL, 11-0
285 lbs. – Josh Hoffer, IL tech. fall Cael Leisgang, WI R, 11-1
100 lbs. – Symon Woods, IL tech. fall Riley Longdin, WI R, 12-0
106 lbs. – Michael Rundell, IL fall Owen Dorshorst, WI R, 1:16
113 lbs. – Camden Rugg, WI R dec. Kaleb Pratt, IL, 11-10
120 lbs. – Brayden Teunissen, IL tech. fall Andrew DiPiazza, WI R, 11-0
126 lbs. – Maximus Hay, WI R dec. Noah Woods, IL, 8-5
5th Place Match – Indiana Gold defeated Minnesota Blue, 33-31
132 lbs. – Trey Beissel, MN B tech. fall Nathan Rioux, IN G, 11-0
138 lbs. – Isaiah Schaefer, IN G tech. fall Bennett Kujawa, MN B, 14-4
144 lbs. – Clinton Shepherd, IN G tech. fall Charles Vanier, MN B, 12-0
150 lbs. – Calder Sheehan, MN B fall Chase Kline, IN G, 1:26
157 lbs. – Silas Stits, IN G tech. fall Conlan Carlson, MN B, 10-0
165 lbs. – Luke Hoag, MN B tech. fall Jacob Weaver, IN G, 10-0
175 lbs. – Bryce Burkett, MN B tech. fall Griffin Van Tichelt, IN G, 13-2
190 lbs. – Michael White, IN G tech. fall John Murphy, MN B, 19-9
215 lbs. – Evan McGuire, MN B tech. fall Noah Weaver, IN G, 10-0
285 lbs. – James Hartleroad, IN G tech. fall Cole Will, MN B, 10-0
100 lbs. – Jackson Thorn, MN B tech. fall Alex Huddleston, IN G, 10-0
106 lbs. – Joseph Hamilton, IN G tech. fall Heydan Danielson, MN B, 10-0
113 lbs. – Case Bridge, IN G tech. fall Ethan Phanmanivong, MN B, 10-0
120 lbs. – Joel Friederichs, MN B tech. fall Peyton Schoettle, IN G, 18-8
126 lbs. – Ty Henderson, IN G dec. Eli Schultz, MN B, 5-0
7th Place Match – Utah defeated Ohio Gray, 39-27
132 lbs. – Tanner Telford, UT dec. Nathan Attisano, OH G, 17-16
138 lbs. – Garrison Weisner, OH G tech. fall Grady Roybal, UT, 11-0
144 lbs. – Geronimo Rivera, UT dec. Jack Dinwiddie, OH G, 6-5
150 lbs. – Jason Worthley, UT tech. fall James Lindsay, OH G, 10-0
157 lbs. – Austin Paris, UT dec. Jake Hughes, OH G, 5-4
165 lbs. – Tucker Roybal, UT tech. fall Cael Gilmore, OH G, 10-0
175 lbs. – Ladd Holman, UT dec. Brennan Warwick, OH G, 18-15
190 lbs. – Jonathan Sims, OH G dec. Elijah Hawes, UT, 7-6
215 lbs. – Riley McPherson, OH G fall Isaac McGee, UT, 2:08
285 lbs. – Trayvn Boger, UT tech. fall Chandler Moore, OH G, 12-0
100 lbs. – Jantz Greenhalgh, UT fall Maximilian Holley, OH G, 2:56
106 lbs. – Andrew Mlynarczyk, OH G tech. fall Kaden Oldroyd, UT, 18-7
113 lbs. – Easton Olson, UT tech. fall Ethan Powell, OH G, 15-4
120 lbs. – Scotty Fuller, OH G fall Kaleb Blackner, UT, 1:45
126 lbs. – Lander Bosh, UT tech. fall Liam Montgomery, OH G, 12-1
Bronze/Copper Bracket
1st Place – Iowa
2nd Place – California Red
3rd Place – Wisconsin Blue
4th Place – Oklahoma
5th Place – Colorado
6th Place – Michigan Blue
7th Place – Washington
8th Place – North Dakota
1st Place Match – Iowa defeated California Red, 35-27
3rd Place Match – Wisconsin Blue defeated Oklahoma, 46-20
5th Place Match – Colorado defeated Michigan Blue, 37-34
7th Place Match – Washington defeated North Dakota, 56-11
Blue/Red Bracket
1st Place – Missouri
2nd Place – Georgia
3rd Place – New Jersey
4th Place – Minnesota Red
5th Place – Alabama
6th Place – South Dakota Blue
7th Place – Idaho
8th Place – Tennessee
1st Place Match – Missouri defeated Georgia, 39-28
3rd Place Match – New Jersey defeated Minnesota Red, 44-20
5th Place Match – Alabama defeated South Dakota Blue, 35-30
7th Place Match – Idaho defeated Tennessee, 39-32
Green/Yellow Bracket
1st Place – Florida
2nd Place – Arizona
3rd Place – Kansas Red
4th Place – Indiana Blue
5th Place – New York
6th Place – Pennsylvania Blue
7th Place – Nebraska
8th Place – Kentucky
1st Place Match – Florida defeated Arizona, 39-27
3rd Place Match – Kansas Red defeated Indiana Blue, 49-21
5th Place Match – New York defeated Pennsylvania Blue, forfeit
7th Place Match – Nebraska defeated Kentucky, 43-22
Purple Bracket
1st Place – Virginia
2nd Place – Oregon
3rd Place – Texas
4th Place – South Carolina
5th Place – Maryland
6th Place – Louisiana Red
Round-robin records: Virginia (5-0), Oregon (4-1), Texas (3-2), South Carolina (2-3), Maryland (1-4), Louisiana Red (0-5)
Teal Bracket
1st Place – California Blue
2nd Place – Kansas Blue
3rd Place – Michigan Red
4th Place – Arkansas
5th Place – South Dakota Red
Round-robin records: California Blue (4-0), Kansas Blue (3-1), Michigan Red (2-2), Arkansas (1-3), South Dakota Red (0-4)