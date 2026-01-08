The First Cards Are Down and Early National Prep Rankings Hint at a February Showdown
I have been compiling the Official National Prep Tournament Rankings and sitting in on their wrestling seeding meeting for almost ten years. On Tuesday, the first edition of this year’s rankings was finalized and dispersed to the board.
Inside the First National Prep Rankings Release
The rankings discussed below and printed differ from our national rankings as these are narrowed down to just teams that attend the National Prep Tournament at Lehigh University in February. Five of them appear in our latest national team rankings; No. 3 Blair Academy of New Jersey, No. 4 Lake Highland Prep from Florida, Connecticut’s No. 23 Greens Farms Academy, and two from Pennsylvania, No. 6 Malvern Prep and No. 9 Wyoming Seminary.
Lake Highland Prep: Champs Back, Targets on Their Backs
Lake Highland captured the first National Prep title in the program’s history in 2025 and return four of their champions this year; Liam Davis (113 pounds), Charlie DeSena (150), Zeno Moore (157 pounds), and Lucas Boe (165). Of those four, only DeSena and Moore are currently rated number one at their weights.
Boe is ranked second behind Arment Waltenbaugh of Pennsylvania’s Hill School. Boe lost to Waltenbaugh at the Beast of the East after beating his rival at Super 32, so a second title is a reality for Boe, despite not currently being favored to do so.
Davis comes in as the number three man with two losses on his resume to the New York Military Academy’s No. 2 Cooper Merli and placing seventh at the Beast to Blair Academy’s No. 1 Michael Batista’s second. Batista was also third at Ironman where Davis was seventh. Davis did beat Batista in last year’s prep final, so like Boe, Davis repeating is not a far-fetched fantasy.
The Highlanders’ other top ranked wrestlers are Tyler DeKraker (138 pounds), who started his career with Blair, and Jackson Angelo (175). Both transferred in from other states. DeKraker was at Virginia’s Chantilly a year ago and Angelo was scraping in Pennsylvania for Frazier.
Yandel Morales is rated number two at 132 pounds. Two that are ranked fourth are returning prep All-Americans, Adaias Ortiz (126 pounds) and Clinton Porter (144). No. 5 Liam McGettigan (113) came down south from the Gilman School in Maryland where he was a two-time national prep placer.
The lowest of Lake Highland’s twelve ranked wrestlers are two at number six, Colton Bell (190 pounds) and Grant Silverfield (215).
Blair Academy’s Depth Sets the Tone Early
All 14 of Blair’s grapplers landed in the initial rankings report. Three sit atop their respective weights, Batista, Vince Anello (120 pounds), and Salah Tsarni (190). Blair has no defending champions, just two who were runners-up in 2025, Anello and Tsarni. The latter was at Maryland’s Bullis School for his first two years of high school.
Bucs positioned in the second spot in the rankings are Weston Borgers (144 pounds), Finnegan O’Brien (126), Eric Bocanegra (113 pounds), and Jack Anello (106). At heavyweight, Cael Mielnik would be the number two guy were it not for the presence of Northfield Mount Hermon’s postgraduate James Bechter (the No. 1).
Rated number three for Blair are Ryan Rios (138 pounds), Mielnik, and Barry Norman (165). TJ Kellas is ranked fourth at 215 pounds. Ryan Meier is No. 5 at 175. At 157 pounds, Joseph Schinder is ranked sixth. Ben Koch is number 11 at 150.
Malvern Prep’s Title Threat Across the Lineup
Malvern Prep saw 13 of their guys appear in the first set of rankings, with three at No. 1; Evan Cies (106 pounds), Justin Farnsworth (113) and Matt O’Neill (144 pounds). Farnsworth was second last year while O’Neill won it all as a freshman. O’Neill beat Blair’s Vince Anello in the 126-pound final. Were it not for Bechter, Malvern would have another number one in Lukas Zalota.
Bradley DiMiglio (215 pounds) and a former champ, Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (132), are ranked third in their weight classes. Earning number four designations were Tyler Conroy (138 pounds) and Chase Hetrick (175). No. 5 Raymond Fitzgerald (157 pounds) is a returning placer like Conroy.
Two returning All-Americans start out ranked seventh alongside Rocco Lombardo (120 pounds), Declan O’Byrne (150) and Stephen Smith (165). Brandon Kelly, a placer last year, is only ranked tenth in a deep 126-pound weight class.
Wyoming Seminary Enters a New Era
The rebuilding Wyoming Seminary brings no champions back for the first time in ages and only returns one back who reached the finals in 2025, No. 2 Dale Corbin (138 pounds). Michael Turi begins as the number two man at 150 pounds. Three Knights are ranked third, Lucas Forman (106 pounds), Brian Chamberlain (157), and Matthew Dailey (144).
Two are rated fourth, Marcus Heck (132 pounds) and Will Webb (113). Sammy Almedina occupies the No. 5 seat at 165 pounds. In all, 12 Wyoming Seminary wrestlers are listed in the rankings.
Greens Farms’ Mix of Returners and New Faces
Greens Farms also has 12 show up as you peruse the names. Only one Dragon sits on top of a throne and that is Max Konopka at 215 pounds. Tyler Neiva (190) and Jeremy McGrath (157 pounds) are ranked second. Having number five next to them are, Jackson Heslin (126 pounds) and Ryan Schneider (285). Postgraduate Blake Jacobsen is ranked fourth at 165 pounds.
Heslin will be looking to stand on the prep podium for a third time. Neiva placed a year ago, Schneider missed placing, while Konopka and Jacobsen are new to the team.
Another Top Contender to Watch
The only top-rated entry not mentioned is from Pennsylvania’s Germantown Academy, Jack Baron at 126 pounds. The senior was fourth and third in his last two trips to Lehigh.
Road to Lehigh: What Comes Next
The National Prep Tournament is scheduled to be held on February 20th and 21st at the Stabler Arena on the campus of Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The rankings will be updated weekly until then with the final rankings being turned into seeds on the Monday following the qualifiers.
National Prep Tournament Rankings as of Jan. 6, 2026
106-Pounds
1-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
3-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
4-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
8-Jonathan Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
9-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) JR
10-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
11-Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
12-Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
113-Pounds
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
2-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
4-Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
5-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
7-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
8-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
9-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
10-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) SR
11-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
12-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
5-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
6-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
7-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
8-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
9-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
10-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
11-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
12-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA)
126-Pounds
1-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
2-Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
4-Adais Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
5-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
6-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
7-Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
8-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
9-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
10-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA)
11-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
12-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
132-Pounds
1-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
6-Jake Tamia (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
7-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
8-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
10-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
11-AJ Stover (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SO
12-Preston White (Ben Lippen, SC) SR
138-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
3-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
5-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
9-Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
10-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
11-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
12-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
144-Pounds
1-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
2-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Clinton Plotner (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
6-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
8-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
9-Nathe Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
10-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
11-Beau Bacon (St. Mark’s, TX) SR
12-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
5-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
7-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) JR
9-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
10-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO
11-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
12-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
3-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
5-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
6-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
8-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
10-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
11-Justin Lim (Roxbury Latin, MA)
12-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
165-Pounds
1-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
2-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
5-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
9-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX)
10-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
11-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX)
12-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
175-Pounds
1-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
3-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
5-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
7-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
8-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
9-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
10-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
11-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
12-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
3-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
4-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
5-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
6-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
7-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
8-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
9-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
10-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
11-Haden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) SR
12-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
4-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
5-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
6-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
7-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
8-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
9-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
10-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
11-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) SR
12-Brock Shrable (Southland, GA) SR
285-Pounds
1-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
2-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
4-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
5-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
8-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) SR
9-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
10-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR
11-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
12-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR