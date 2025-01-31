Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (1/30/2025)
California's Buchanan High climbed two spots to reach the Top 5 of this week's Top 35 National High School Wrestling Rankings, while Blair Academy (NJ) jumped six spots to enter the Top 10. Bishop McDevitt (PA) and St. Edward (OH) also moved up six spots each, to No. 11 and No. 12, respectively.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won the team title at the Coal Cracker Invitational.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Won a dual meet versus Central (Martinsburg), PA 74-0.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Beat St. Francis of New York, 63-9, and sent a partial team to the Coal Cracker Invitational.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Their main squad was idle.
5. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 7
Finished second at the Mid-Cals Classic to Gilroy, but did not take their full “A” team.
6. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 8
Idle.
7. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Put up a 2-1 record at the St. Edward Quad, losing to St. Edward, 34-33, while missing an injured wrestler. Given all they have accomplished this year, a slight tumble was in order, but they did finish ahead of St. Edward at PowerAde.
8. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Went 5-0 at the PAISSA Duals, defeating the Hill School (PA) in the finals, 64-12.
9. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous rank: 11
Beat Tenafly, NJ in a dual meet, 71-11. A transfer, highly ranked Anthony Harris (215), is now eligible to compete and saw Adrian DeJesus (138) return to the lineup this week.
10. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 16
Defeated North Hunterdon, NJ in a dual, 62-12.
11. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 17
Won two dual meets versus Pennsylvania teams, East Pennsboro (74-0) and Tulpehocken (55-14). They moved up since they finished ahead of St. Edward at Escape the Rock very recently.
12. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 18
Went unscathed at their quad over the weekend, beating Delbarton (34-33), Clovis, CA (39-19), and Detroit Catholic Central, MI (54-6). Their earlier finishes to some teams ahead of them and a dual loss to Blair Academy doesn’t make them automatically move ahead of St. Edward. Their entire seasons need to be weighed, not just one match.
13. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 9
Defeated Clovis, CA in a home dual meet, 45-17.
14. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 15
Won the team race at the Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial over Edmond North (OK), reversing the outcome from a week earlier when Edmond North came out ahead of them at the COAC Tournament.
15. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 14
Finished second at the Yukon Jay Hancock Memorial to Stillwater.
16. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 10
Lost a dual meet to Massillon Perry (OH) on Friday night. Went 1-2 at the St. Edward Quad the next day with a win over Detroit Catholic Central (31-20) and losses to the hosts 54-6, and Delbarton, 34-21.
17. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Idle.
18. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 13
Won the team crown at the Mid-Cals Classic over a partial Buchanan squad.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Posted a win over Anthony Wayne (OH), 61-14.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Won a dual meet with Columbus East (IN), 65-5.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Blanked Dowling Catholic (IA) in a dual meet, 74-0.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Idle.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Appeared to be Idle.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Defeated fellow Michigan power, Lowell, 29-20.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Won three dual meets over Minnesota teams, Stillwater (39-23), Kasson-Mantorville (41-16), and Bemidji (48-16).
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Idle.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Idle.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Defeated two Arizona teams in duals, Spring Valley (52-24) and Basic (67-11).
29. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 29
Faced East Stroudsburg Area North in a dual and won 63-12.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Competed in the Pine Barrens Dual Tournament with some starters missing and downed New Jersey teams, High Point Regional (42-31), Washington Township (38-35), and Shawnee (46-29).
30. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 30
Won a dual meet with John F. Kennedy (NJ), 58-12.
31. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 31
Beat Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) in a dual, 52-9.
32. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Placed third at the Shore Conference Tournament with only eight wrestlers. Some of the missing wrestlers are nationally ranked. Beat Brick Memorial (NJ) in a dual, 43-27.
33. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 33
Lost to Greens Farms Academy, 52-9, in a dual meet.
34. Ponaganset, RI
Previous rank: 34
Downed East Providence (RI), 63-9, in a dual meet.
35. Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous rank: 35
Idle.