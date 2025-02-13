Top 35 National High School Wrestling Team Rankings (2/12/2025)
All 35 teams return to this week's National High School Wrestling Team Rankings with only minor shuffling. The biggest move came from California's Poway, which climbed five spots up to No. 12, after dual meet upset of Buchanan.
New Jersey power Delbarton also made an upward move, two spots, to No. 5.
1. Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous rank: 1
Won the Pennsylvania AA State Dual Meet Tournament for the third consecutive year. It was also the second in a row over Bishop McCort. This year’s 34-25 win also allowed them to stay the No. 1 team in the country. In the semis, FCA downed No. 10 Bishop McDevitt, 35-23.
2. Bishop McCort, PA
Previous rank: 2
Fell in the AA State Dual Finals to Faith Christian Academy, 34-25.
3. Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous rank: 3
Idle.
4. Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous rank: 4
Traveled to Arizona and manhandled Valiant Prep, 57-7.
5. Delbarton, NJ
Previous rank: 5
Defeated Paramus Catholic, 61-9, in the Non-Public Group A State Team Duals quarter final.
6. Malvern Prep, PA
Previous rank: 6
Beat Germantown Academy (PA), 64-9.
7. St. John Bosco, CA
Previous rank: 7
Competed at the Trinity League Finals and won the title over Servite.
8. St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 8
Opened the Non-Public Group A state bracket with a 62-10 win over Seton Hall Prep, then a quarterfinal win over Christian Brothers Academy, 46-29. This reverses a loss to CBA at the Catholic School Duals when St. Joe was in a weakened state.
9. Blair Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 9
Defeated fellow New Jersey squad St. Peter’s Prep in a dual meet, 40-31.
10. Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous rank: 10
Placed third in the AA State Dual Tournament beating Cathedral Prep, 44-14, in the placement match and 39-23 in the quarters. The Crusaders fell to Faith Christian Academy, 35-23, in the semis.
11. St. Edward, OH
Previous rank: 11
Won the Division 1 crown at OHSWCA State Dual Tournament with a 34-18 count over Massillon Perry.
12. Poway, CA
Previous rank: 12
Main team was Idle.
13. Buchanan, CA
Previous rank: 13
Some wrestlers were at the TRAC Rotational but not their full squad.
14. Massillon Perry, OH
Previous rank: 14
Came in second at the OHSWCA Division I State Duals with a loss to St. Edward, 34-18. Beat Brecksville in the semis, 42-15.
15. Stillwater, OK
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Liberty of Missouri, 50-28.
16. Edmond North, OK
Previous rank: 16
Idle.
17. Clovis, CA
Previous rank: 17
Main team was Idle.
18. Gilroy, CA
Previous rank: 18
Idle.
19. Perrysburg, OH
Previous rank: 19
Idle.
20. Brownsburg, IN
Previous rank: 20
Captured the team crown at the Mooresville Regional over Center Grove, 245-177.
21. Southeast Polk, IA
Previous rank: 21
Won the 3A State Dual Meet Championship by beating Indianola, 54-14, in the finals. Other victims were Waukee Northwest, 58-6, and North Scott, 65-8.
22. Sunnyside, AZ
Previous rank: 22
Won two in-state duals with Cesar Chavez, 70-3, and Highland, 62-17.
23. Brecksville, OH
Previous rank: 23
Finished third at the OHSWCA Division I State Duals, beating Springboro, 51-25, in the third-place match and falling to Massillon Perry, 42-15, in the semifinals.
24. Dundee, MI
Previous rank: 24
Competed in Individual Districts, where it appears, no team scores were tallied.
25. St. Michael Albertville, MN
Previous rank: 25
Won a dual meet versus Eden Prairie (MN), 62-10.
26. Center Grove, IN
Previous rank: 26
Finished second to Brownsburg at the Mooresville Regional.
27. Crown Point, IN
Previous rank: 27
Took top team honors at the Crown Point Regional finishing ahead of New Prairie.
28. SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous rank: 28
Claimed the team crown at the 5A State Tournament.
29. Bethlehem Catholic, PA
Previous rank: 29
Brought home the AAA State Dual Meet Title for the fourth consecutive year. In the finals, Nazareth fell, 44-28, Connellsville was discarded 29-23 in the semis.
29. St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous rank: 29
Lost a weekend dual meet to Blair Academy, 41-30. Won their Non-Public Group A state quarterfinal on Tuesday night, 61-17, over St. Augustine.
30. Greens Farms Academy, CT
Previous rank: 31
Brought home the team championship from the Western New England Preps (East) Tournament.
31. Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous rank: 32
Bowed out of the state dual tournament with a quarterfinal loss to St. Joseph’s Regional, 46-29.
32. Saint John Vianney, NJ
Previous rank: Not ranked
Faced Bergen Catholic in the state dual quarters on Tuesday night and booted them from title contention with a 38-19 victory.
33. Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous rank: 30
Drop a state dual meet quarterfinal match to Saint John Vianney, 38-19.
34. Northfield Mount Hermon, MA
Previous rank: 33
Won the team title at the NEPSWA Tournament.
35. Ponaganset, RI
Previous rank: 34
Defeated Mt. Hope, 69-10, and Hope, 73-6.