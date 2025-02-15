Updated National Prep Tournament wrestling rankings (2/15/2025)
With the 2025 National Prep Tournament qualifiers being held this weekend, with the exception of Texas, who had its event last week, final lineup information is coming to light. If you don’t participate in the qualifiers, you are not eligible for the National Prep tournament.
A few big surprises rolled in that impacted the rankings by giving us two new number ones at 126-pounds and 157-pounds, as it seems the injuries suffered by Wyoming Seminary’s Nathan Desmond and Vince Bouzakis were quite serious. If they are not competing at the Big Dance for these teams, then they are truly down for the count now.
Desmond was also No. 3 in the nation in our latest national rankings while Bouzakis was rated No. 5 on that list. That is some serious missing firepower. Gaining the top ranking at those weights are Malvern Prep’s Matt O’Neill (No. 8 nationally) at 126 and Lake Highland Prep’s Lucas Boe (11th in the country).
A No. 2 for Malvern Prep has bailed out at 120-pounds as No. 8 in the nation Lukas Littleton-Mascaro will not be in the PAIWST Brackets. At 106, the previous No. 3 (Mount St. Joseph’s Corey Brown) and No. 5 (Germantown Academy’s Max Berman) grapplers are no longer in consideration for seeding as they will be absent from their qualifiers. Brown is No. 10 in our national ratings.
This turn of events seems to aid No. 4 Lake Highland Prep the most in their quest to win a National Prep Tournament crown. To our knowledge, the Highlanders will have no absences, while Seminary is down two big guns, with No. 6 Malvern Prep losing one more, in addition to some of the lineup shuffling at the top they’ve already endured due to injuries.
No. 9 Blair Academy has been getting their house in order and their lineup has come into focus. Two notable omissions from their roster are National Prep runner-up Cael Mielnik (215) and former National Prep champ Peter Snyder (190). Snyder was nationally ranked as well. Freshman TJ Kellas is holding the No. 8 prep tournament ranking at 215 with postgrad, Jeremy Pitcock being slated as No. 11 on that report at 190.
We have not been informed of any more dramatic changes like these, so there’s not much else to report on in regard to the rankings.
The number of automatic bids varies from region to region with some only getting one (D.C. and North Carolina), a few with two (NJ/NY and TN). The Southeast and Texas get three apiece.
Virginia’s top four move on. Maryland, Pennsylvania’s region, which includes teams from Ohio and West Virgina, and New England push their top six on to the preps. Any open slots on the bracket are filled with wrestlers who didn’t make it automatically. The wrestlers are nominated by their area reps and decided on by the board.
No. 3 Wyoming Seminary and No. 6 Malvern Prep are in the PA/OH/WV qualifier. No. 4 Lake Highland Prep is at the Southeast Region. No. 9 Blair Academy is in the NJ/NY affair. No. 30 Greens Farms Academy and No. 34 Northfield Mount Hermon will compete in the New England Area Qualifier.
106 LBS
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
3-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) JR
4-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
5-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
6-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) FR
7-Eddie George (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
8-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
9-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) 8th
10-Camden Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) 8th
11-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) SO
12-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
13-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) FR
14-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) FR
15-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA) FR
16-Eric Fusscas (Hopkins School, CT) SO
113 LBS
1-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) JR
2-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Liam McGettigan (Gilman School, MD) SO
6-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
7-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) SO
9-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA) FR
10-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
11-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
12-Aidan Hare (Father Ryan, TN) SO
13-Cash Waymire (Brentwood Academy, TN) JR
14-Joseph Drewry (Christian Brothers, TN) SO
15-Trey McKinney (Paul VI, VA) SR
16-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA) JR
17-Declan Woolbert (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
120 LBS
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
4-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
5-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Gabe “Christopher” Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
7-Alex Choo (St. John’s School, TX)
8-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) JR
9-Marlo Clark (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
11-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR
12-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
13-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) JR
14-Caleb Haney (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
15-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
16-Henry Jones (Benedictine Prep, VA)
17-Kaden Simpson (Southlake Christian, NC) SR
18-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) FR
19-Chad “CJ” Votta (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
126 LBS
1-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Sean Garretson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
4-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) FR
6-Jacob Bond (Baylor School, TN) SR
7-Jake Tamai (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
8-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
9-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
10-Adaias Ortiz (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
11-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) FR
12-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) FR
13-Tanner Hunt (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Leo Badolato (Paul VI, VA) JR
15-Mason Lum (St. John’s, TX) SR
16-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) FR
17-Wynn Pooler (Hill School, PA) JR
18-Dylan Kadish (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
19-Scotty Moreau (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
132 LBS
1-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
3-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
4-Brody Gobbell (Father Ryan, TN) SR
5-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
6-Brady Kaupp (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
7-Maddox Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) JR
8-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA)
9-Ellis Kirsch (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
10-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) SO
11-Cole Gumlick (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
12-Dom Marinelli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
13-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
14-Ben Scheiner (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
15-Zach Glory (Gilman School, MD) SR
16-Clinton Plotner (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
17-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) SO
138 LBS
1-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
3-Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
4-Jason Torres (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
5-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
6-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
7-Hunter Avalos (All Saints, TX) SO
8-Rohan “RJ” Bucknor (Bullis School, MD) SR
9-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
10-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) JR
11-Jameson Burns (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
12-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
13-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH) SR
14-Robert Leeds (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
15-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) SO
16-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) FR
17-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) SO
18-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) JR
19-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
20-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
21-Brock Gunnels (The Kings Academy, GA) SR
144 LBS
1-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
2-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
3-Matthew Dimen (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
4-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
5-Ben Zuckerman (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
6-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
7-Raymond Fitzgerlad (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
8-Nicky Melfi (Severn School, MD) SR
9-Vedwin Nivas (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
10-Andrew Pimental (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
11-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
12-Marco Cartella (Western Reserve, OH) SR
13-Henry Gessford (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
14-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
15-Robert Pavlek (Hill School, PA) SR
16-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) JR
17-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) FR
18-Cameron Helton (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
19-Hudson Frazier (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
150 LBS
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
4-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
5-Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
6-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) JR
7-Luke Martin (Hammond School, SC) SR
8-Jordan Joslyn (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
9-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SO
10-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
11-Oliver Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
12-Braxton McAvey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
13-Griffin Stewart (Calvert Hall, MD) SR
14-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Ziko Madjidov (Poly Prep, NY) JR
16-Kenneth Riley (All Saints, TX) SR
17-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid School, TX) JR
18-Ethan Lampert (Father Ryan, TN) SR
19-Ngus Ward (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
20-Colt Leddon (Piedmont Academy, GA) SR
157 LBS
1-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
2-Luke Murray (Peninsula Catholic, VA) SR
3-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
4-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
5-Nadav Nafshi (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
6-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-John Jurkovic (Gilman School, MD) SR
8-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
9-Cameron Cannaday (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
10-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) SO
11-Brodie Beford (All Saints, TX) JR
12-Graham Furtick (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) JR
13-Will Motley (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
14-Grayson Woodcock (Western Reserve, OH) JR
15-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
16-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) JR
17-Chase Carpintieri (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
18-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) JR
165 LBS
1-Claudio “CJ” Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Bullis School, MD) SO
3-Liam Carlin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Jack Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Chancery Deane (Father Ryan, TN) SR
6-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Mason Butler (Christian Brothers, TN) SR
8-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) JR
9-Seth Digby (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) PG
10-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
11-Rhonin Swenson (Bishop McNamara, MD) SR
12-Brody Casto (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
13-Brexton Bell (Calvary Day School, GA)
14-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) JR
15-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military Academy, VA) JR
16-Tyler Fromm (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
17-Jack Turner (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
18-Wyatt Loehr (St. Mark’s School, TX) SR
19-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
175 LBS
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
3-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
5-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Greyson Catlow-Sidler (William Penn Charter, PA) SR
7-Duncan Christensen (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
8-Tyler Neiva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
9-Hunter Wagner (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
10-Matt Van Sice (Gonzaga, Washington D.C.) SR
11-Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
12-Declan Bligh (Roxbury Latin, MA) JR
13-Ronin Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
14-Claiborne Tompkins (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
15-David Garnett (Stratford Academy, GA) SR
16-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) JR
190 LBS
1-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman School, MD) SR
2-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
3-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
5-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SR
6-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Kendall Drake (Wyoming Seminary, PA) PG
8-Jay Eversole (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
9-Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
10-Matthew Connolly (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
11-Jeremy Pitcock (Blair Academy, NJ) PG
12-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) JR
13-Alex White (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
14-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
15-Sebastian Rodriguez (St. John’s School, TX) SR
16-Jonah Bumgarner (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
17-Sawyer Rutherford (Father Ryan, TN) SR
18-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) JR
215 LBS
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
3-Kingston Daniels Silva (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
4-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Dylan Greenstein (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
6-Zak Zindle (Hill School, PA) SR
7-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
8-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
9-Mark Feldman (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
10-Tiller Smith (Landon School, MD) SR
11-Myles Beckett (Belmont Hill, MA)
12-Michael Seward (St. Paul’s School, NH) FR
13-Jason Hubbard (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
14-Italo Chavarria-Mendez (St. Thomas, TX) JR
285 LBS
1-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
3-Stosh Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
4-Dominic Iaquinto (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
5-Walker Walls (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
6-Jackson Schwab (Blair Academy, NJ) PG
7-Dante Donaldson (Hill School, PA) SR
8-Luke Randazzo (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
9-Miles Sanderson (Paul VI, VA) JR
10-Andeson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
11-Kweku Arthur-Mensah (Trinity-Pawling, NY) SR
12-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) JR
13-Killian McNulty (St. John Paul the Great Catholic, VA) SR
14-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA)
15-James Trainer (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) SR
16-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) JR
17-Grant Goodman (Bethlehem Christian Academy, GA) SO
18-Michael Marini (Brunswick School, CT) SR