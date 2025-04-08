USA wrestlers capture seven titles at Journeyman World Classic Freestyle Wrestling Tournament
The Journeymen World Classic Freestyle Wrestling Tournament and Duals was held on April 4th and 5th at Union College in Schenectady, New York. The Tournament was held on Saturday and on Friday there was a dual meet with World competitors versus USA Wrestlers. It appears the dual meet was an exhibition gathering as there has been no reported team score to our knowledge.
In tournament action, the USA claimed seven titles to six for representatives from around the world. Leading the way for the USA was New Jersey with three champions, the Kennys from Christian Brothers Academy, Sean (114) and Paul (132) and Blair Academy’s Anthony Curlo (107).
The Kennys competed for The Academy with Paul, who is ranked 4th at 120 in the nation, at 132 where he took on and defeated a fellow Garden State grappler, Blair Academy’s Vincenzo Anello (No. 13 at 126), 11-4. Sean (No. 12) and his finals opponent, No. 28 William Soto (Newburgh Free Academy, NY), were both at 106 during the season. Sean took top honors with a 4-2 decision of Soto. Soto beat No. 18 at 106, Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA), by a 10-0 technical fall in the semis.
Sean also used a tech for his victory in Friday night’s dual with the World Team when he disposed of Mongolia’s Temuujin Dugerjav, 10-0. In Freestyle a technical fall/technical superiority is earned with a ten-point margin instead of the 15 needed in Folkstyle. Curlo did not come close to an outcome of that nature though, as he edged Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY), 4-3, for his gold.
The Kennys’ high school teammate, Honorable Mention in the national 132lb ratings, Robert Duffy placed ninth at 145. The 145lb weight had eight pools with the winner of each advancing to the championship bracket. Duffy’s loss to Pennsylvnia’s Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH), 10-4, in Pool H dropped him to the first consolation bracket.
Duffy won that bracket to place ninth with a 14-4 tech of Connecticut’s Anthony Basile, repping Northfield Mount Hermon. In other Pool H action, Duffy pinned Blair’s Weston Borgers (HM at 138) in the second period, 3:36. There was no champion decided at 145 as Dube chose not to engage with his Spire compadre, Ryan Kennedy, so their scheduled meeting was not contested.
New York’s Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach) was named one of the Outstanding Wrestlers after winning a rematch of his 116lb state final with Newburgh’s No. 17 Cooper Merli (Iron Horse), by a tech, 14-4, for the 121lb title. Sibomana, who is ranked 12th at 113, pinned Merli in overtime of the state final and also handled his rival in the Eastern States finals, in overtime, 10-4. Merli participated in the dual where he teched Georgia’s Nozadze Levan, 12-2.
Virginia ended with two titlists but came incredible close to that being a single champ were it not for a late rally in the 138lb final from No. 14 Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly) to gain the advantage over No. 24 Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary). Their match ended 6-6, but in FS, if there is a tie, the wrestler that scored last is declared the victor, there is no overtime. DeKraker had an easier time in the dual with Kyrgyzstan’s Tuganbaev Baiel, posting a 10-0 tech.
Benjamin Weader, like DeKraker from Chantilly High and representing Integrity here, won the 160lb title with a 10-0 tech of Wisconsin’s Declan Koch (Askren Wrestling Academy). Weader, who is ranked 18th at 165, also won his bout in the dual, 11-4, over Zandanbat Batsaikhan of Mongolia.
Tennessee’s Ace Hudson Chittum won the tournament and his dual match. The Minion grappler blanked Michigan Premier’s Brody Compau, 10-0, for the tournament crown, and did the same to Sano Restrepo, 10-0. Restrepo was a member of the world squad here but wrestled in New York during the season for Sachem East and did not qualify for states.
Winning a title for Germany at 170lbs was 2024 U17 World Silver Medalist, Manuel Wagin, who downed No. 10 at 165, Salah Tsarni of Maryland (Bullis/Capital Wrestling Club), 7-1. If Wagin’s name rings a bell, its’ because at the Worlds he took out No. 2 at 165, Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA), 7-1. Miller went on to place fifth.
Armenia’s Yepremyan Razmik ended Perry Hall’s Victor Marks-Jenkins’ Cinderella run with a 10-0 tech in their finals meeting. The Marylander, who wrestled with Punisher Wrestling Club at Journeymen, is ranked 25th in the country at 175lbs. The junior moved up to 190 and found tremendous success starting in the pool rounds where he was holding a 13-8 lead over No. 11 Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) when he had to medically forfeit due to a knee injury. In the bracketed semifinal showdown with No. 9 Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT), Marks-Jenkins teched his foe, 15-2. Razmik was a 2023 U17 European Runner-up and placed 10th in Europe in the U20 brackets in 2024.
Armenia had a second champ at 126 with Papikyan Armen who posted a 24-13 tech of New York’s Nico Rivera (Mohonasen/Hammer Wrestling Club). Armen dropped Virginia’s Evan Sanati (Integrity, No. 30 at 132) into the fifth-place bracket with a 12-1 tech in the pool rounds. Rivera won an 8-8 decision with Wyoming Seminary’s Nikos Filipos in his pool. Filipos beat Zhigitali Uulu Rashid of Kyrgyzstan, 14-3, in dual meet action.
2024 Asian U17 Champion, Nurdinov Nursadyk of Kyrgyzstan won the 152lb gold and Outstanding Wrestler award after a 12-0 tech of New York’s Luke Nieto (Plainedge/Savage). In 2023 Mongolia’s Narantulga Darmaabazar was 5th in Asia in U17 FS and did not compete last year. Darmaabazar won the 285lb crown, 11-0, versus Charles Weidman (Xavier, CT).
Georgia’s Todua Aleksi decked Wisconsin’s Garett Kawczynski (Port Washinton/Askren WA) in 57 seconds to win the 225lb bracket. Kawczynski, who is unranked, used an 11-0 upset of No. 26 Kingston Daniells Silva (The Edge/Greens Farms Academy, CT) to win Pool C. Kawczynski also won his dual matchup with Mongolian National Champ, Demuul Ariuntuya, 13-1.
(There was also a “B Division”, but the top talent was in the A, so that was our focus)
Boys High School Results
101A lbs.
1st – Ace Hudson Chittum (Minion) tech. fall Brody Compau (Michigan Premier), 10-0 3:52
3rd – Santino Edgar (Elite) dec. Tyler Conzo (Vhw), 9-2
5th – Sano Restrepo (Vougars Honors Wrestling) tech. fall Casey Powers (Savage), 10-0 1:44
7th – Anthony Lopera (Apex) tech. fall Sebastian Rodriguez (Hammer Wrestling Club), 10-0 1:34
107A lbs.
1st – Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy) dec. Ethan Andreula (Long Beach Hs/savage), 4-3
3rd – Xavier Seabury (Savage WC) pin Daniyarov Alan (Kyrgyzstan), 8-0 2:18
5th – Dylan Nieuwenhuis (Michigan Premier Wrestling Club) tech. fall Declan Mckee (Tioga), 12-1
7th – Vince Von Bernewitz VA (Off Da Grid / Great Bridge) tech. fall Will Clanton (Curby 3 Style), 10-0
9th – Adrian Airich (Germany) dec. Chase Ramsay VA (Ranger Elite), 9-2
114A lbs.
1st – Sean Kenny (The Academy) dec. William Soto (Newburgh Free Academy), 4-2
3rd – Nasirdinov Mahmud (Kyrgyzstan) dec. Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary), 11-11
5th – Nozadze Levan (Georgia) tech. fall Brody Dicaprio (Cba/ Journeymen), 10-0 2:44
7th – Julian Zargo (Rhino Wrestling) tech. fall Brendan Stoutenburg (Journeymen/Saratoga Springs), 12-2 4:39
9th – Peter Filli (Curby Freestyle) tech. fall Tyler Cooper (Michigan Premier), 12-2 3:19
11th – Chase Phillips (Ward Melville) tech. fall Jack Gallagher (Gps Wrestling Club), 10-0 0:47
121A lbs.
1st – Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach) tech. fall Cooper Merli (Iron Horse / Journeymen), 14-4
3rd – Layne Martin (Michigan Premier) dec. Iannis Lupu (Germany), 12-10
5th – Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary) tech. fall Eddie George (Blair Academy), 10-0
7th – David Defilippis (Apex Wrestling C LLC) forf. Roman Luttrell NM (505 Wrestling Club)
9th – Riley Alcantar (Xcalibur/ Wyoming Seminary) pin Chase Morrison (Michigan Premiere), 5:21
121B lbs.
1st – Luca Popolizio (Journeymen Wrestling) tech. fall Rocco Destefano (Savage), 10-0 2:17
3rd – Lukas Bittel (Germany) tech. fall James Bilby (Rose Hill High/sc Punishers), 10-0 3:26
5th – Nils Heinrich (Germany) dec. Kelvin Jimenez (Gps Wrestling), 6-0
7th – Aiden Branigan (Worldwide) pin Brennan Kline (Pitcrew), 12-6 4:50
9th – Bradley Ament (Xavier) dec. Paxton Gish (Askren Wrestling Academy), 9-6
11th – Damian Tebano (Hammer Wrestling Club) tech. fall Cristian Mendoza (Southside Wrestling Club), 10-0 1:14
13th – Logan Pascarella (Hhh Hs East) tech. fall Kaden Chamberlin (Journeymen), 10-0 2:14
15th – Ethan Jones (Curby) forf. William Hayes (Journeymen)
126A lbs.
1st – Papikyan Armen (Armenia) tech. fall Nico Rivera (Hammer Wrestling Club), 24-13 5:10
3rd – Eric Casula OK (Cowboy Wrestling Club) tech. fall Chase Kastner (South Side), 11-1 1:58
5th – Evan Sanati VA (Integrity Wrestling Club) tech. fall Nikos Filipos (X-caliber Athletics. Wyoming Seminary), 14-4 5:53
7th – Vincent Mastrianni (Journeymen) tech. fall Santiago Chrisjohn (Saugerties), 10-0 1:13
9th – Dominic Thiel (Germany) dec. Zhigitali Uulu rashid (Kyrgyzstan), 6-5
11th – Jude Grammatico (Southside Wrestling Club) forf. Maximus Hay (Askren Wrestling Academy)
13th – Eddie Figueroa (The Academy) tech. fall Colin Logalbo (Little Falls), 13-2 3:20
15th – Albert Lula (Monsignor Farrell) pin Brogan Lefever (Worldwide), 8-6 1:50
126B lbs.
1st – Mike Seel (Germany) pin Austin Bernash (Orchard Wrestling Club), 4-2 0:35
3rd – Louis Kennedy (Vhw/Chaminade High School) tech. fall Fotis Koufalis (Empire Wrestling Academy), 11-0 1:34
5th – Isaac Jaynes (Journeymen) pin Alex Arevalo (Copiague Wrestling Club), 4-0 0:20
7th – Andres Mendoza (Southside Wrestling Club) tech. fall Max Toussaint (Journeymen), 12-0 1:42
9th – David Deleon (Hammer Wrestling Club) forf. Boone Henry (South Side), 0-0
132A lbs.
1st – Paul Kenny (The Academy) dec. Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy), 11-4
3rd – Finnegan Obrien (Chaminade) tech. fall Cael Puderbaugh (Bobcat Wrestling Club), 10-0 0:22
5th – Brian Little (Don Bosco) tech. fall Jack Dragoumanos MA (Doughboy), 11-0 1:00
7th – Jaxsen Bailey (Curby 3 Styles) NC River Hibler (Apex Wrestling), 0-0
9th – Brody Franklin (Long Beach Wrestling Club) pin Dolotaliev Bilal (Kyrgyzstan), 6-0 0:34
11th – Jayden Acomb (Curby Training Center) tech. fall Scotty Moreau MA (Doughboy Wc/belmont Hill School), 21-10 5:15
13th – Chad Votta (Headhunters Wrestling Club/ Mount Saint Joseph High School) pin Drew Schiavo (Journeymen), 7-2 1:27
15th – Wyatt Rock (Journeymen/duanesburg) forf. Adam Bilby (Rose Hill High/sc Punishers)
17th – Philip Wilson ON (Matmen) dec. James Nalbone (Hammer Wrestling Club), 11-4
19th – Matteo Crino (Gps) forf. Eric Ivry (Elite Wrestling)
21st – Riley Bernash (Journeymen) tech. fall Gavin Miller (Orchard/chestnut Ridge), 10-0 2:16
132B lbs.
1st – Jayden Tyson (Copiague Wrestling Club) tech. fall Joseph Kokolakis (Connetquot), 10-0
3rd – Connor Helwig (Journeymen Wrestling Club) dec. Caden Bradley (Flwc), 13-6
5th – Mark Zolotarevsky (Gps Wrestling) dec. Kai Schwartz (Southside/staples), 15-13
138A lbs.
1st – Tyler Dekraker VA (Chantilly) dec. Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary), 6-6
3rd – Harry Kittredge (South Side) dec. Tsinadze Mate (Georgia), 17-10
5th – Ethan Immel (Awa) tech. fall Ryan Ferrara (Kd Training Center), 15-4 1:24
7th – Jake Nieto (Savage) forf. Tuganbaev Baiel (Kyrgyzstan), 0-0
9th – Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary) pin Jacob Hanlon (Curby), 8-6 5:45
11th – Elijah Brown (Kd's) tech. fall Nicholas Raptis (Poly Prep), 11-0 1:46
13th – Kamdyn Borrero (Rambler Wrestling Club) pin Max Davis NC (Sly Fox), 8-6 2:57
15th – John Foote (Poly Prep) tech. fall Vincent Augello (Barn Brothers), 14-4 2:06
138B lbs.
1st – Shane Degl (Empire) pin Marley Gomez (Copiague Wrestling Club), 15-8 5:49
3rd – Ilya Jakovlev (Lithuania) pin William Colvin (Curby), 4-0 0:21
5th – Maximus Heckman (Team X) pin Kyle Kitson (Whitney Point High School), 8-4 4:27
7th – Keagan Tan (Cba) tech. fall Reagan Smith (Journeymen), 23-12 5:07
9th – Ben Gleeson (Journeymen) pin Charlie Weber (Journeymen), 17-13 5:29
11th – Ilias Konstantinidis (Southside Wrestling Club) tech. fall Santino Masterson (Journeymen), 12-2 1:19
145A lbs.
1st – Ryan Kennedy OH (Spire Academy) NC Jason Dube (Spire Academy)
3rd – Dario Fischietti (Germany) forf. Seach Hibler (Apex Wrestling), 0-0
5th – Gideon 3G Gonzalez (Edge) dec. Hayden Haber (Wyoming Seminary), 9-2
7th – Abdulsalam Katsumata (Germany) forf. Ryan Dahcha ON (Matmen Wrestling Club)
9th – Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy) tech. fall Anthony Basile (Northfield Mountain Hermon), 14-4 2:54
11th – Samuel Gehring (Askren Wrestling Academy) pin Bekmamatov Erbol (Kyrgyzstan), 6-0 2:01
13th – Liam Fitzpatrick (Michigan Premier) forf. Austin Gyorkos (Premier Wc)
15th – William Sakoutis (Elite Wrestling) dec. Braylon Gonzalez (Xavier), 5-4
17th – George Jones (Askren Wrestling Academy) tech. fall Weston Borgers OH (Blair Academy), 14-3 4:15
19th – Landen Ramsey (Askren Wresting Academy) tech. fall Niko Marnika (Vhw), 12-2 2:25
21st – Mark Purins (Latvia) dec. Jayden Duncanson (Tioga), 10-6
23rd – Skhiladze Ioane (Georgia) forf. Chace Morris (Savage), 0-0
145B lbs.
1st – Grayson Eggleston (Journeymen) dec. Luke Stoutenburg (Journeymen/saratoga Springs), 13-13
3rd – Cole Duchateau (Askren Wrestling Academy) tech. fall Nathan Verri (Little Falls), 10-0 1:53
5th – Henry Ramirez (Gps Wrestling Club) dec. Emmitt Becker (Askren Wrestling Academy), 12-5
7th – Zenon Derocha (Pit Crew) tech. fall Kolya Krisa (Journeymen), 10-0 1:32
9th – Austin Horender (Journeymen) dec. Matthew Diamond (Savage), 16-10
11th – Elijah Baker (Whitney Point High School) forf. Greyson Obrien (Journeymen), 0-0
13th – Ryan Ivy (Journeymen Wrestling) pin Ace Dunbrook (Journeymen), 8-0 0:57
15th – Andre Washington (Journeymen) forf. Ethan Calderon (Journeyman)
152A lbs.
1st – Nurdinov Nursadyk (Kyrgyzstan) tech. fall Luke Nieto (Savage), 12-0 5:41
3rd – Chapukhyan Ashot (Armenia) tech. fall Bryce Morrison (Michigan Premiere), 10-0 5th – Bryston Scoles (Askren Wrestling Academy) pin Jason Keil (Germany), 2-2 1:01
7th – Tynystanov Iskander (Kyrgyzstan) tech. fall Erdenmunkh Ariunbold (Mongolia), 12-1
9th – Batzorig Gantulga (Mongolia) tech. fall Thunder Page (South Central Punishers), 10-0 0:52
11th – Jimmy Jakub (Christian Brothers Academy) tech. fall Joshua Ortiz (Apex Wrestling Nyc Llc), 11-0 2:39
13th – Oliver Phillips (Baylor School) pin Zhumagaziev Ikramidin (Kyrgyzstan), 0-0 0:01
15th – Nurbekov Ramazan (Kyrgyzstan) forf. Vedwin Nivas (Blair Academy)
17th – Joey Losee (Journeymen) forf. George Johnson (Empire)
19th – Hayden Smith NC (Slyfox Wrestling) forf. Danelyan Narek (Armenia), 0-0
21st – Ryan Ciardullo (Gps) forf. Khachatryan Vladimir (Armenia)
152B lbs.
1st – Benjamin Koch (Blair Academy) pin Gabriel Salsamendi (South Side Wrestling Club), 8-0 1:14
3rd – Trace Taber (Journeymen) pin Michael Strazza (South Side Wrestling Club), 8-2 1:06
5th – Griffin Caird (South Side Wrestling Club) tech. fall Landon Chan (Southside Wrestling Club), 13-3 2:44
160A lbs.
1st – Benjamin Weader VA (Integrity) tech. fall Declan Koch (Askren Wrestling Academy), 10-0 2:36
3rd – Zandanbat Batsaikhan (Mongolia) tech. fall Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy), 13-2 2:26
5th – Luke Scholz (Cranford/rhino) tech. fall Daniel Jasnov (Estonia), 14-4 3:41
7th – Danny Dacey (Journeymen) forf. Denis Kodakov gil OH (Spire Academy)
9th – Liam Richards (Askren Wrestling Academy) dec. Melis Aiden (Kaz), 11-7
11th – Edgars Grislis (Latvia) tech. fall Ryker Cox (Curby 3 Style), 10-0 0:48
13th – William Ackley (Gorilla Grapplers Inc) pin Usenov Alkhan (Kyrgyzstan), 8-2 1:24
15th – Shane Ryan (Southside) forf. Gegeshidze Nikoloz (Georgia), 0-0
17th – Johnny Bonura (Monsignor Farrell) tech. fall Brody Heckman (Team X), 12-2 4:02
160B lbs.
1st – Vincent Rivera (Xavier High-school) dec. Ethan Yang (Journeymen), 7-2
3rd – Matthew Mccann (Edge Wrestling Club) tech. fall William Vanderminden (Glens Falls), 10-0 3:42
5th – James Racer (Askren) tech. fall Colton Wheet (Little Falls), 10-0 1:13
7th – Rocky Penny (South Side Wrestling Club) forf. Blake Watkins (Southside/gfa), 0-0
9th – Dawson Messinger (Journeymen) tech. fall Jacob Relation (Journeymen), 15-4 4:34
170A lbs.
1st – Manuel Wagin (Germany) dec. Salah Tsarni (Capital Wrestling Club), 7-1
3rd – Nikoghosyan Narek (Armenia) tech. fall Blake Hostetter (Oxford), 10-0 1:27
5th – Gabriel English (Journeymen/bkw) dec. Liam English (Journeymen/bkw), 5-0
7th – Jacob Kidder (Awa/huhs) dec. Nikolai Tarassov (Estonia), 14-13
9th – Gogiashvili Levani (Georgia) tech. fall James Capasso (Journeymen-ballston Spa), 13-0 1:27
11th – Merritt Clinton VA (Integrity) forf. Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep)
13th – Kvashilava Davit (Georgia) dec. Chase Catalano (Xavier Hs), 8-0
15th – Jeremy Pitcock (Blair Academy) dec. Maximus Evans-pryor (Mrtc), 15-13
170B lbs.
1st – Markus Fletcher (Askren Wrestling Academy) pin Spencer Boucher VT (Bennington Tristate Wrestling Club), 6-0 2:43
3rd – Robert Mason fahey (Wyoming Sem) tech. fall Joseph Bernardi (South Side Wc), 10-0 1:15
5th – Hayden Passaretti (Journeymen) pin Daehan Chung (Gps Wrestling), 2-2 0:26
7th – Ricardo Fernndez Salvador (South Side) pin Samuel Carreno (South Side Wrestling Club), 19-13 2:51
190A lbs.
1st – Yepremyan Razmik (Armenia) tech. fall Victor Marks-jenkins (Punisher Wrestling Club), 10-0 1:05
3rd – Abramishvili Vache (Georgia) forf. Maximus Konopka (Empire)
5th – Nash Banko (Askren) dec. Zhakshylykov Erlan (Kyrgyzstan), 4-2
7th – Sawyer Dailey (Askren) forf. Zhunaet Aguilar (Kaz), 0-0
9th – Brock Oizerowitz (Triumph Trained / The Academy) pin Peradze Irakli (Georgia), 5-2 1:40
11th – Ali Dahcha ON (Gta Wrestling Club) forf. Zhylkybaev Osmonbek (Kyrgyzstan)
13th – Lerrod Smalls ii (The Edge) pin Panagiotis Christakos (Southside Wrestling Club), 10-1 5:18
15th – Kodi Pfeiffer (Edge Hoboken) NC Tanner Hodgins (Shore Thing Wrestling Club/ Howell Hs)
190B lbs.
1st – Abdurrahim Sekmen (Germany) tech. fall Charlie Zilcosky ON (Central Toronto Wrestling/harbord Collegiate), 15-2 2:10
3rd – Lorenzo Gunzer (Gps Wrestling) pin Dylan Obrian (South Side), 4-2 1:20
5th – Kornell Wrobel ON (Gta Wrestling Club) pin Matthew Quintero (Gps), 5-0 0:54
7th – Nolan Mccarthy AZ (Wyoming Seminary) forf. Austin Sperano (Journeymen), 0-0
225A lbs.
1st – Todua Aleksi (Georgia) pin Garett James kawczynski (Askren), 4-0 0:57
3rd – Noah Mathis (Bobcat Wrestling Club) pin Aptsiauri Dachi (Georgia), 9-3 3:18
5th – Kingston Daniells Silva (The Edge) tech. fall Demuul Ariuntuya (Mongolia), 13-2 4:43
7th – Abramishvili Giorgi (Georgia) forf. Valerij Golovatyj (Lithuania), 0-0
9th – Valerijs Barinovs (Latvia) dec. Lomidze Elguja (Georgia), 6-5
11th – Tom Ulamec (Germany) forf. Zach Lund (Southside), 0-0
13th – Ernests Stabins (Latvia) pin Jaxson Woodward (Clever/south Colonie), 2-0 1:10
15th – Jesse Calhoun (Orchard) forf. Marcus Burgos (Journeymans)
285A lbs.
1st – Narantulga Darmaabazar (Mongolia) tech. fall Charles Weidman (Xavier Highschool), 11-0 1:44
3rd – Munkh-erdene Purevsuren (Mongolia) dec. Makhi Rodgers (Askren Wrestling Academy), 4-2
5th – Jackson Schwab (Blair Academy) forf. Chris Belmonte (New Hartford), 0-0
7th – Jaden Tesher (Ewa) pin Tairbekov Emir (Kyrgyzstan), 6-0 1:42
9th – Anthony Albanese (Southside Wrestling Club) pin Clark Rodger (Little Falls), 10-0 2:31
Girls High School Division
100A lbs.
1st – Jasmine Brucato (Pit Crew Wc) tech. fall Tatiana Alexander (Gps Wrestling Club), 12-0 2:32
3rd – Natalie Andrade (Thwc) tech. fall Cecilia Popolizio (Journeymen Wrestling), 10-0 1:26
5th – Isabella Palleschi (Journeymen Wrestling) pin Amelia Kinsey (Journeymen), 4-0 0:27
107A lbs.
1st – Alessia De lucia (Rednose Wrestling School) tech. fall Justine Perez OH (Beastmode), 11-1 4:18
3rd – Elizabeth Bailey (Journeymen/shenendehowa) dec. Rubi De la cruz (Copiague Wrestling Club), 8-5
5th – Hannah Eggert (Curby) pin Julie Smith (Whitney Point), 4-4 2:57
114A lbs.
1st – Kayla Batres (South Side Wrestling Club) tech. fall Selena Batres (South Side Wrestling Club), 10-0 1:58
3rd – Katie Porcelli (Empire Girls Wrestling) pin Vivianne Moyer (Journeymen Wrestling Club), 2-0 0:53
5th – Rileigh Dean (Journeymen/canajoharie) pin Lana Alvarado (Venom Girls Wc), 6-0 0:50
126A lbs.
1st – Madalyn Hill (Journeymen) tech. fall Gabriella Frankian (Journeymen Wrestling Club), 10-0 5:01
3rd – Kennedy Lear (Team X) pin Kimberly Olaeta (Team World Wide), 12-1 5:11
5th – Ella Henckel (Team Tugman) forf. Olivia Fox (Journeymen), 0-0
138A lbs.
1st – Kesi Tsarni (Capital Wrestling Club) tech. fall Makenzie Harbour (Journeymen), 10-0 1:33
3rd – Kaitlyn Young (Journeymen) tech. fall Maddy Keeler (Gps Wrestling Club), 10-0 1:38
5th – Daisy Bennett (Gps) forf. Allie Carman (Venom Girls Wrestling Club)
152A lbs.
1st – Kiara Richard (Hammer Wrestling)
2nd – Jansen Derzanovich (Twwa)
180A lbs.
1st – Brynn Shepardson (Journeymen/little Falls)
2nd – Teagan Mcguinness (Team Worldwide)