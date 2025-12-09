Vote: Who is the National Girls High School Wrestler of the Week? - Dec. 9, 2025
Last week was filled many memorable moments in girls high school wrestling, across the country, as unranked challengers stunned nationally ranked opponents, rising contenders announced their arrival, and reigning stars proved why they belong at the top.
From California to Florida, Iowa to Kansas, these wrestlers turned pressure into opportunity—and now one will earn the title of High School On SI Girls Wrestler of the Week.
Here are nine nominees for your voting consideration. Voting ends Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Mia Hernandez (Colony, CA) 100 pounds
At California’s 5th Annual Walnut Girls’ Invitational, the unranked Hernandez met No. 12 Olivia Munson (Chaminade) in the gold medal match, with Hernandez edging Munson,12-11.
Breanna Higgins (Camden County, GA) 105 pounds
Higgins made it to the finals of Florida’s Let Freedom Ring IBT where No. 18 Joslyn Johnson (Flagler Palm Coast) awaited her. Higgins ended up sticking Johnson in the final frame for the glory at the 5:44 mark.
Kherington Mendes (Mayfair, CA) 120 pounds
Another upset occurred at the Walnut Invitational at 120 when Mendes squeezed by No. 22 Ava Ebrahimi of Poway, 5-4.
Brielle Parke (Linn-Marr, IA) 135 pounds
The Girls Dan Gable Donnybrook was held on Thursday and Friday at the Xtream Arena. Parke landed in the finals opposite No. 25 Mariaha Benedict (Fort Dodge) and was holding a 5-0 advantage when she flattened Benedict in 1:02.
Julianna Caisse (St. John Neumann, FL) 140 pounds
Caisse’s name has come across our radar a few times when compiling our national rankings but will finally be cracking the list after posting an 11-7 decision of Florida Christian’s No. 16 Zoe Delgado in the championship round of the Let Freedom Ring IBT.
Calista Rodish (Raccoon River-Northwest, IA) 140 pounds
Rodish is ranked 19th in the country at 140 pounds. Her finals opponent at the Girls Donnybrook was Claudia Heeney of Lockport Township in Illinois (No. 16 at 135). Rodish worked to a 6-1 tally for top honors at 140 over Heeney.
Jestinah Solomua (Corona, CA) 145 pounds
Another final from the Walnut Invitational gave us another upset as the No. 21 Solomua took on No. 16 Zaira Sugui of Moanalua, Hawaii and walked away with the gold on a 9-0 major decision.
Ana Simon (Decorah, IA) 170 pounds
Simon pulled off two upsets to earn her Donnybrook title with the first coming in the semifinals as Simon (No. 10 at 170) destroyed No. 6 Autumn Elsbury (South Tama, IA), 16-4. Simon’s finals foe would be No. 7 Amalia Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA). Djoumessi scored the first takedown, but it was all downhill after that as Simon took over the scoring eventually ending the match with a beautiful Fireman’s Carry to the back for the fall at the 4:22 mark.
Molly Marty (Olathe North, KS) 235 pounds
Marty’s championship bout partner at the Wild West Kickoff Classic was Honorable Mention Lulu Kirk of Kansas’ Shawnee Mission South. The two needed more than regulation to declare a winner, and even then, it was determined by ultimate tie-breaker, 2-2, with Marty being declared the winner.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.