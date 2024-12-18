Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/17/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Matt O'Neill of Malvern Prep.
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Dec. 22.
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) 113
At the Roughneck Duals, the 30th ranked Dodd didn’t just upset No. 6 Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH), he annihilated his foe posting a 24-9 technical fall in his dual meet with their interstate rivals.
Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) 113
Shin downed two nationally ranked wrestlers to claim top honors at the Raymond Oliver Tournament. In the finals, Shin discarded Honorable Mention Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD), 4-1. Shin’s biggest win was his semifinal upset of No. 19 Malachi Stratton (Sussex Central, DE), who shined at Ironman.
Tyler Baldwin (Sturgis Brown, SD) 113
In the finals of the Rapid City Invitational, Baldwin blanked Rapid City Central’s Pierce Hurd, 4-0. Hurd is ranked No. 26 at 106lbs in the country, while Baldwin has never been ranked.
Ollie Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) 113
Lester met former honorable mention grappler, Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) in the finals of the Liberty Classic in a match that went into overtime before being decided by a 10-1 tally.
Tyler Woodring (Tea Area, SD) 126
Woodring reached the finals of the Rapid City Invitational where he found himself to be the underdog to national honorable mention Shea Richter (Watertown, SD). Woodring surprised his rival by planting him in the second period, 2:28.
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) 126
Denkins faced honorable mention Nicholas Sorrow of Hudson, Michigan in a dual at the Roughneck Duals and the unranked Denkins pulled off a 9-6 upset.
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) 132
Bartos, who is a honorable mention wrestler at 132 lbs, squared off with No. 27 Nathan Attisano (Legacy Christian, OH) in the gold medal match of the Liberty Classic and walked away with an 18-6 major decision.
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) 132
Borgers didn’t do much at Ironman to indicate he was going to post two upsets to claim the title at the Robin Leff Tournament, but that is exactly what Borgers did, winning 9-8 over both Nicholas Pallitto (Paramus Catholic, NJ), in the finals, and in the semis over Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ – No. 23 at 126lbs).