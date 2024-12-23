Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/23/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ayden Dodd of Perrysburg (OH).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Dec. 29.
Nico Emili (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) 106
Emili entered the Beast of the East unranked in the nation and owning a loss to Blair Academy’s Honorable Mention Eddie George. Emili reached the finals where he fell to No. 5 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA). What has gotten Emili nominated, though, are his two wins over ranked wrestlers from Maryland. In the quarters, Emili beat No. 10 Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph), 5-3, and followed that with a semifinal thrashing of HM Tyler Verceles (Loyola Blakefield), 14-2.
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) 106
Gauna won the KC Stampede crown with a 7-1 win over Cooper McArthur (Buford, GA) in the finals. To reach the finals, Gauna, who is ranked 28th, took out No. 17 Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE), 9-8.
Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) 113
The Reno Tournament of Champions allows teams to submit multiple entries per weight. Meza faced his teammate, Isaac Torres in the finals and blanked him 4-0. But what got Meza, who is unranked, nominated was his 8-5 semifinal win over HM Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO).
Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) 120
The No. 10 Sidun stepped on the mat for the Beast of the East finals and faced No. 4 Joe Bachmann of Faith Christian Academy in Pennsylvania. It went into the overtime periods but in the end, Sidun surprised his foe with a 3-2 win.
Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) 126
Knox is ranked No. 1 at 126 and had little trouble joining an elite club of three-time Beast of the East champions, posting a 13-3 major decision victory in the finals over No. 4 Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic). Knox used four tech falls and a pin to reach the finals in dominating fashion.
Adyn Bostick (Sunnyside, AZ) 132
Bostick is unranked nationally but handled Honorable Mention Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ), 8-2, in their meeting at the Hall of Fame Dual Classic.
Christian Fretwell (Lake Gibson, FL) 132
Fretwell has been in and out of the HM section of our rankings. When the Knockout Christmas Classic began, Fretwell was on the outside looking in, but his gold medal winning victory over Florida’s Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, No. 20 at 126), 13-8, will be changing that.
Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) 144
Joyce is currently a HM entry at 144. At the Hall of Fame Duals, his team tangled with Massillon Perry where he defeated No. 18 Joseph Sanderfer, 6-3.
Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) 144
Sartain is not ranked nationally, nor has he been, but he stated his case for inclusion at the Hall of Fame Duals when he downed Sanderfer, 8-4.
Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) 145
Parrow sits at No. 27 in our most recent set of rankings. In the finals of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament, Parrow edged No. 8 Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI), 12-11. That was not his only big win as Parrow’s semifinal opponent was No. 11 Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN), who he vanquished with a 4-3 tally.