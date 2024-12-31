Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/31/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Adyn Bostick of Sunnyside (AZ).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 5.
Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) 106
The unranked Walker just came down from 113lbs and shocked the No. 6 106lber in the nation, Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH), 2-0, in the Brecksville Holiday Tournament.
Travis Bauer (Seneca, NJ) 106
At the Marinelli Tournament hosted by Egg Harbor Township, Bauer blanked national honorable mention Tristan Rosemeyer (Williamstown, NJ), 1-0.
Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) 107
Karenbauer captured the PowerAde title with a 5-3 ultimate tiebreaker win over No. 26 JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ). To do so, the freshman upset No. 5 Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA), 6-4 in the semis.
Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) 114
Wolford used two upsets to win the title at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic. In the finals, Wolford got by No. 11 Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA), 7-3. In the semis, Wolford downed No. 15 Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA), 10-5. Wenrich beat Wolford, 1-0, a week earlier at the Beast of the East.
Karson Brown (St. Eward, OH) 127
Brown, who was a PowerAde runner-up last year, came in ranked 12th in the nation and faced No. 6 Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) in the championship bout where he pulled off a 6-4 upset. Brown lost to O’Neill, 2-0, at Ironman.
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) 132
Roher won the gold at the Brecksville Holiday affair by edging Bodie Abbey Hartland, MI), 2-1, in the finals. Abbey is ranked 26th nationally at 126lbs.
Donald Bowie (Warren Central, IN) 132
At the Al Smith Invitational, Bowie, who has never appeared in our rankings, beat formerly ranked Eddie Goss (Center Grove, IN), 3-2, to win the gold.
Preston Lefevre (Clarkston, MI) 132
In the finals of the Medina Invitational, Lefevre surprised No. 24 Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) by edging him 9-8 for the top honors.
Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) 133
Forrest is the No. 1 132/133lber in the nation and the junior captured his third PowerAde title in three trips with an 11-3 major decision of No. 6 Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA).
Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) 145
Like his teammate Forrest, Bassett is the country’s top-rated grappler at his weight and he too, won his third PowerAde championship in a row. The junior pinned all five of his foes en route to the top spot on the podium.