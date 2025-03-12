High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week? (3/12/2025)

Here are 9 nominees for your voting consideration

Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox stands on the podium after winning the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships for a fourth time, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025.
Saint John Vianney’s Anthony Knox stands on the podium after winning the NJSIAA individual wrestling state championships for a fourth time, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is nearly complete. With the best of the best going head to head, its time to pick our National High School Lower Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winners: Will Deter of Trinity (PA) and Dunia Sibomana of Long Beach (NY).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on March 16, 2025.

Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) 107

Lotier is ranked 14th in the nation and used a 7-1 decision to claim the AA State Title over No. 15 Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley). Prior to that match, Lotier put forth a blowout, 15-5, major decision of No. 10 Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort).

Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) 107

Williams came into the AAA state tournament unranked nationally. Williams had worked his way into the rankings and fell out when he suffered a few losses. In the state finals, Williams used overtime to defeat fellow freshman, No. 16 Brayden Wenrich (Northampton), 6-0.

Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) 113

Fuller, who does not appear in the national rankings captured the D3 state championship with a 9-6 win over Honorable Mention Jake Landis (Graham).

Wilmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) 114

Kai came into the AAA state tournament as the No. 25 guy in the country. The junior picked off three higher ranked grapplers to claim the state title. In the finals, Kai downed No. 23 Mateo Gallegos of DuBois. Kai’s biggest upset came in the semifinals over No. 7 Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham), 6-4. In the quarters, Kai squeezed by No. 22 Nico Kapusta (Hempfield Area), 13-12.

Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) 121

Deputy, No. 25 nationally, was tripped up in the region finals and tumbled down the rankings as a result. At the AA states, Deputy atoned for that loss with wins over No. 9 Will Detar (Trinity), 2-1 TB1, in the quarters, and No. 10 Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy), 4-2, in the finals.

Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) 126

The No. 1 126lber in the land, Knox, rang up an 18-4 major decision of Bergen Catholic’s honorable mention Nathan Braun to secure his fourth state crown, becoming just the fifth New Jersey wrestler to accomplish that feat.

Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) 127

Dillard, a junior that is ranked third in the country, secured his third AAA state championship, 8-2, over No. 17 Gabe Ballard (Northampton) en route to helping his squad also win the team race.

Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) 132

The unranked Hisey took out Honorable Mention, Blake Bartos of Buckeye, 8-6, to pocket the D2 state gold.

Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) 132

Rohr had a short stint in our national rankings before dipping out, in the D1 state finals, Rohr dropped a 5-1 decision on No. 27 Khimari Manns (St. Edward). In the semis, Rohr used a 4-1 overtime upset of Honorable Mention Phoenix Contos (Waite).

