Women’s Ironman Delivers Dominance, Drama and Breakout Stars in Ohio
The Women of Ironman began their competition on Saturday at Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Their schedule was similar to the boys with the quarterfinals on the first day leaving the semis for Sunday morning.
The women who reach the finals were also granted the singular stage like the boys with the other placement matches being wrestled before the championship bouts.
Oklahoma Powers to the Top as Broken Arrow and Bixby Lead the Field
Oklahoma teams accounted for the top two finishers with Broken Arrow in first with 132 points to Bixby’s 102.5 points. Ohio’s Olentangy Orange was third with 91.5 points. Oddly enough, only one of those squads crowned a champion in Bixby’s No. 3 Millie Azlin at 190 pounds.
Azlin’s 90-Second Masterclass Highlights Championship Round
Azlin spent just over 90 seconds on the mat as she slipped a headlock attempt from No. 8 Carli Vargas (Kearney, Missouri) for a takedown then used her head to secure an armbar to get Vargas to her back and plant her in 1:32.
Broken Arrow and Bixby both place five wrestlers but Broken Arrow had three inside the top three with just the champ for Bixby in that range. No. 16 Emily Beckley (145 pounds) and Sonora Reece (170) were runners-up, while Reyleigh Liles was third at 190 pounds. Kyah Leyba was fifth at 130 pounds for Broken Arrow with Alina Peralta coming in sixth at 105 pounds.
Addison Morse was fourth at 110 pounds for Bixby. Placing sixth were No. 25 Audrey Flores (115 pounds) and Brynlyn Sullivan (120). Malana Miller placed seventh at 235 pounds.
Fernandez and Borders Repeat as Ironman Royalty
Archbishop Spalding’s Taina Fernandez (140 pounds) of Maryland and Deionna Borders (Berea Midpark, Ohio) are both top-rated at their respective weights and repeated as titlists here. This was the third edition of the Women’s Ironman.
Fernadez, who is a two-time World Champion, had little trouble with GG Garduno (St. Ignatius College Prep, Illinois) in her title bout picking up a quick takedown then ran an arm bar to collect four back points before applying the hold again, this time to secure the fall in 1:31.
Borders stuck her rival, too, but went into the third period before doing so against fellow Ohioan, Gabby Oregon (Archibald). Holding a big lead in the third period, Borders worked a power half to turn Oregon and gain the pin at the 5:18 mark of the third period.
Ohio’s Carolyn Geckler Extends Her Dominance at 125 Pounds
Another champ from Ohio was Massillon Perry’s No. 3 Carolyn Geckler at 125 pounds with an 11-0 major decision of Tri-Valley’s Kandice Spry. It was a rematch of last year’s Ohio State finals, which was won by Geckler, 10-0. Most of the scoring took place in the third period after Geckler built a 4-0 lead, she tossed Spry to her back for a takedown and four near-fall points.
Ava Turner Scores the Finals’ Lone Upset at 135
Going by our rankings, there was just one upset that occurred in the final round and that was by West Virginia’s Ava Turner (Preston) at 135 pounds. Turner faced off with No. 25 Erin Delling (Parkway Central, Missouri). They were scoreless after the first. Turner gained an escape point in the middle frame and turned it on in the third, picking up two takedowns. To her credit, Delling tried to make something happen and one of those takedowns occurred when Turner defended a headlock attempt. The other takedown came on a low single.
Pennsylvania Crowns Three Champs in a Statement Weekend
Pennsylvania crowned three champions, No. 1 Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary), No. 4 Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan), and No. 2 Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge).
Healey saw No. 19 Ella Thomas of Ohio’s Poland Seminary in her 100-pound final and dominated her before sticking her in the third period, 5:22. If the fall didn’t get called with the cradle Healey applied, the match would have ended as a tech fall, but Healey kept her down long enough to get the fall call. Thomas decked No. 13 Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland, Tennessee) in the semis, 5:24.
Solomon won the 120-pound crown on a first period fall of No. 9 Kenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange), 1:18. Solomon captured a leg off the takedown, which she turned into a cradle to secure the ending. Solomon met No. 4 Angelina Gochis (Kaneland, Illinois) in the semis and won the encounter with a pin as well. Solomon’s team was fourth in the team standings.
Lasure won her 145-pound championship with a 12-1 major decision of Fargo runner-up Beckley of Broken Arrow, 12-1. After a scoreless first, Lasure started down and got a reversal. In the third she added a takedown after a neutral start and picked up four back points as a Japanese Whizzer attempt from Beckley fell flat.
Batres Outduels Silva in a Top-Five Showdown at 110
A top five showdown unfolded at 110 pounds with Greens Farms Academy of Connecticut pushing No. 2 Kayla Batres into the finals versus No. 4 Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania). Batres edged Sliva, 4-3, for the gold. In the second period, Batres initiated a series with a single leg that ultimately ended with her spinning behind for a takedown. During the ensuing scramble, Silva got a leg in and leveraged that into a reversal. Batres would add an escape in the third and give up one point on a stall call.
Zimmerman’s Weight Shift Leads to Complete Control at 105
Apparently, the Women’s Ironman allows last minute adjustments with weights and entries, as we updated our national rankings after seeing the seeds and had Hillcrest, Utah’s Eva Zimmerman man ranked 8th at 110 ponds. She was on the mats at 105 and met Archbishop Spalding’s No. 7 Summer Mutschler in the finals.
The size difference was visible and when both were ranked at 110 pounds, Zimmerman was ahead of Mutschler on the list. Zimmerman dominated this bout rolling to a 12-0 major decision that featured two takedowns, a reversal, and near fall points.
Hilton’s Fireman’s Carry Sparks a 130-Pound Title Run
Cleveland’s No. 4 Caroline Hilton engaged in a top ten battle with No. 10 Willow White of South Dade, Florida at 130 pounds. White hit a strong shot to start it off and grab the first takedown. After that it was all Hilton sans an escape from White in the second. Hilton used a sweet Fireman’s Carry to change the course of the match with two takedowns off the maneuver.
Araujo Surges Late to Claim 155 Gold
Bismarck, North Dakota’s Julia Araujo sits in the number two spot of our 155-pound rankings and met Wyoming Seminary’s Ciyanna Okocha. Okocha is unranked because a different Seminary girl, No. 5 Janiya Johnson, was listed in the seeds. Okocha would have been ranked if she was the original designee. A low scoring 1-0 match turned in the third when Araujo got Okocha to her back for the fall at 4:43.
Gonzalez Shines After Returning to 115 Pounds
Another wrestler who changed weight classes was Miami Southridge’s Abigail Gonzalez, who was at her original weight of 115 pounds, after being seeded at 120 where we ranked her as third in the nation. Gonzalez’s finals foe was Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South, West Virginia), whom she defeated 12-5.
McFarlane Takes 170 in a Battle of Unranked Contenders
The 170-pound champion also hails from the Sunshine State as Isabella McFarlane won a meeting of unranked girls, 10-2, over Broken Arrow’s Reece.
Team Scores (Top 10):
1-Broken Arrow (OK) 132
2-Bixby (OK) 102.5
3-Olentangy Orange (OH) 91.5
4-Canon-McMillan (PA) 88
5-Mt. Lebanon (PA) 85.5
6-Kearney (MO) 83.5
7-Cleveland (TN) 80
8-Massillon Perry (OH) 68.5
9-Wyoming Seminary (PA) 68.5
10-Tulsa Union (OK) 68
Individual Results
100-Pounds
1st Place Match
Madison Healey (Wyoming Seminary) 5-0, So. over Ella Thomas (Poland Seminary) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 5:22)
3rd Place Match
Naiya Delos Santos (Taylor County HS) 5-1, So. over Kylee Tran (Tulsa Union High School) 5-2, Fr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Easton Dadiomoff (Cleveland) 3-2, So. over Araceli Clem (Canon-McMillan) 4-3, Fr. (Inj. 0:34)
7th Place Match
Emma Moore (Walton-Verona) 3-2, Sr. over Piper Eller (Corner Canyon) 2-3, RS So. (Dec 10-4)
105-Pounds
1st Place Match
Eva Zimmerman (Hillcrest Hs) 5-0, Sr. over Summer Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding HS) 4-1, So. (MD 12-0)
3rd Place Match
Zolah Williams (Kearney HS) 6-1, Fr. over Libertie Nigh (Urbana High School) 3-2, Jr. (Inj. 3:00)
5th Place Match
Isabella Thiel (Walsh Jesuit) 4-2, Fr. over Alina Peralta (Broken Arrow) 4-3, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
Brooklyn Henry (Wyoming Seminary) 4-2, So. over Val Riegel (River Valley HS) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
110-Pounds
1st Place Match
Kayla Batres (Green Farms Academy) 5-0, Jr. over Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon) 4-1, Fr. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
Chloe Skiles (Roxana HS) 6-1, So. over Addison Morse (Bixby) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
Ashlynn Brokaw (Mount Vernon) 5-2, Jr. over Myla Woolridge (Kearney HS) 3-3, So. (For.)
7th Place Match
Jade Hardee (Andrew High School) 5-2, So. over Abigayle Cornwell (Perry HS) 3-3, Jr. (Dec 3-0)
115-Pounds
1st Place Match
Abigail Gonzalez (Miami Southridge) 4-0, So. over Justice Anthony (Parkersburg South HS) 3-1, Sr. (Dec 12-5)
3rd Place Match
Senna Grassman (Cleveland) 6-1, Sr. over Kaylee Vera (Little Miami High School) 4-2, Fr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Zoe Dempsey (New Lenox) 5-2, Sr. over Audrey Flores (Bixby) 2-3, Fr. (Dec 6-3)
7th Place Match
Ladyn Hines (Barnesville HS) 4-2, Fr. over Ashlyn Masters (Pryor HS) 4-3, So. (Fall 2:45)
120-Pounds
1st Place Match
Marlee Solomon (Canon-McMillan) 4-0, Jr. over Kenzie Carder (Olentangy Orange) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:18)
3rd Place Match
Kayla Moroschan (Chippewa) 5-1, Jr. over Angelina Gochis (Kaneland HS) 3-2, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
Cami Leng (Marysville) 3-2, Jr. over Brynlyn Sullivan (Bixby) 4-3, Fr. (Fall 1:28)
7th Place Match
McKenna Wilson (Tulsa Union High School) 4-2, So. over Danika Castrejon (Mountain View) 4-3, . (Fall 4:57)
125-Pounds
1st Place Match
Carolyn Geckler (Perry (Massillon)) 5-0, So. over Kandice Spry (Tri-Valley) 4-1, Sr. (MD 11-0)
3rd Place Match
Caitlin Rankin (Riverbend HS) 5-1, Sr. over Liberty Johnson (Clermont Northeastern HS) 4-2, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
Ava Sommers (Walsh Jesuit) 3-2, Fr. over Yunuen Ayala (Canon-McMillan) 4-3, Jr. (MD 14-0)
7th Place Match
Kelly Lemons (Hilliard Bradley) 5-2, Jr. over Allison Hegg (Oakton HS) 4-3, So. (Dec 8-2)
130-Pounds
1st Place Match
Caroline Hilton (Cleveland) 5-0, So. over Willow White (South Dade High School) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
Lacie Knick (Olentangy Orange) 6-1, Sr. over Haley Smarsh (Moon High School) 5-2, Jr. (Fall 0:55)
5th Place Match
Kyah Leyba (Broken Arrow) 4-2, So. over Sophia Slaughter (Orange County HS) 3-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
7th Place Match
Marisa McCartin (Brunswick High School) 4-2, Sr. over Shannon Logue (Bishop Shanahan HS) 4-3, So. (Fall 1:53)
135-Pounds
1st Place Match
Ava Turner (Preston HS) 5-0, So. over Erin Delling (Parkway Central High School) 3-1, So. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Naima Rodriguez (Fauquier High School) 6-1, Sr. over Alora Strauser (Alter High School) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 3:18)
5th Place Match
Auston Brown (United Local HS) 4-2, Sr. over Shamari Smith (South Dade High School) 3-3, Sr. (Inj. 4:32)
7th Place Match
Juliana Van Slyke (Mt. Lebanon) 4-2, So. over Haylynn Littleton (Harrison) 3-3, So. (Fall 4:33)
140-Pounds
1st Place Match
Taina Fernandez (Archbishop Spalding HS) 4-0, Jr. over GG Garduno (St. Ignatius College Prep) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match
Kelice Luker (Tulsa Union High School) 5-1, So. over Claudia Heeney (Lockport) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
Cara Leng (Marysville) 4-2, . over Alanna Smith (Olentangy Orange) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:59)
7th Place Match
Brooke Deeter (West Field HS) 3-2, Jr. over Nora Johnson (Bishop Hartley) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 1:42)
145-Pounds
1st Place Match
Violette Lasure (Chestnut Ridge ) 5-0, Jr. over Emily Beckley (Broken Arrow) 4-1, Jr. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
Naomi Gearheart (Crestview HS) 5-1, Jr. over Emma Shephard (Perry (Massillon)) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match
Paige Jox (Mt. Lebanon) 5-2, Sr. over Tori Wilson (Tuscarawas Valley HS) 3-3, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
Taya Crookston (Ridgeline High School) 4-2, Sr. over Kai Gaetjens (Mogadore High School) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 2:02)
155-Pounds
1st Place Match
Julia Araujo (Bismarck High School) 4-0, Jr. over Ciyanna Okocha (Wyoming Seminary) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 4:43)
3rd Place Match
Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon) 5-1, Fr. over KyLee Tibbs (Gahanna Lincoln) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 1:47)
5th Place Match
Juliet Alt (Chestnut Ridge ) 5-2, So. over Lily Hendricks (Greeneview ) 5-3, 1st. (Fall 3:32)
7th Place Match
Abbie Miller (Springfield Local) 5-2, So. over Lexie Riley (Olentangy Orange) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 3:56)
170--Pounds
1st Place Match
Isabella McFarlane (King High School) 4-0, Jr. over Sonora Reece (Broken Arrow) 3-1, So. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Emma Faszold (Francis Howell High School) 5-1, Jr. over Katie Hammersmith (Marysville) 5-2, Sr. (Fall 2:06)
5th Place Match
Clarion Fager (Corner Canyon) 3-2, Sr. over Sarah Parker (Marist HS) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 1:27)
7th Place Match
Alannah McGonigal (East Liverpool HS) 3-2, Jr. over Eva Mercantini (Hickory HS) 2-3, So. (Dec 10-3)
190-Pounds
1st Place Match
Millie Azlin (Bixby) 4-0, Sr. over Carli Vargas (Kearney HS) 4-1, Jr. (Fall 1:32)
3rd Place Match
Reyleigh Liles (Broken Arrow) 6-1, Fr. over Mykah Bailey (Gahanna Lincoln) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 4:47)
5th Place Match
Riley Alborn (Carrollton Exempted Village HS) 3-2, Jr. over Kamil Johnson (The St. James Academy) 3-3, Sr. (Fall 0:48)
7th Place Match
Aleah Underwood (Edmond North) 3-2, So. over Olivia Blonn (Buckhannon-Upshur) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
235-Pounds
1st Place Match
Deionna Borders (Berea Midpark ) 4-0, Sr. over Gabby Oregon (Archbold High School) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 5:18)
3rd Place Match
Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport) 4-1, Jr. over Abby Radabaugh (Buckhannon-Upshur) 2-2, Sr. (Fall 4:57)
5th Place Match
Zoie Durham (Shaker Heights) 4-2, Jr. over Ella Chavez (Kearney HS) 2-3, So. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
Malana Miller (Bixby) 3-2, Sr. over London Ellis (Canon-McMillan) 1-3, Jr. (Fall 0:33)