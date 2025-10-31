Games to Watch as Wyoming Kicks Off High School Football Playoffs This Week
All the hard work in summer camp and two-a-days leads to this moment as the high school football playoffs kick off in Wyoming, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
While every game is meaningful at this point, we’ve pinpointed five that we’re particularly following this weekend.
Jackson Hole (6-3) at No. 8 Lander Valley (7-1), Friday
Both of these teams have hung around the fringes of the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 during the second half of the season, so not only will this 3A quarterfinal determine who will likely face defending champion and No. 1-ranked Star Valley next week in Afton, but it also will decide which makes the Top 10 next week.
Lander Valley’s top threats are RBs Cody West (918 yards, eight TDs) and Brayden Baker (537 yards, nine TDs), but QB Paxon Hollingshead (1,215 yards, 16 TDs) could have a field day against a Broncs defense that allows a 3A-worst 222.4 yards per game. However, Jackson also boasts 3A’s top passing attack directed by QB Grant Johnson (2,287 yards, 29 TDs) and a trio of receivers with 20 or more catches led by Tyson Kendall (60 for 869 yards and seven scores).
Douglas (5-3) at No. 3 Cody (7-1), Friday
The Bearcats have been up and down all year but will need to be at their best to pull the upset against the Broncs, whose only loss this year was by seven points to Star Valley in the game that decided the 3A West title.
Cody leads all 3A teams in both rushing offense (316 yards per game) and defense (86 per game), with RB Kannon Grant (993 yards, 12 TDs) their lead back and QB Cache McFadden amassing 2,119 total yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior DL Alex Sitz leads 3A with 11 sacks among his 13 tackles for loss. Junior Milo Oria leads Douglas’ No. 2 rushing attack with 877 yards and eight touchdowns, while Owen Meyer (593 yards, six TDs) averages 13.8 yards per carry.
Burns (7-2) at No. 10 Thermopolis (7-1), Friday
It’s already been a banner season for the Bobcats, who are in the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have their most wins in a season since going 10-1 to win the 2A state title in 2010. Now, they’ll play host to the Broncs, who lost in the first round last year and are also enjoying a renaissance with their best season since 2019.
Both teams ride their defenses, with Thermopolis No. 2 in 2A allowing 176 yards per game and Burns at No. 3 (193 per game). Senior FS Hunter Munson (17 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions) and DE Brenden Halligan (25 tackles for loss, seven sacks) lead the Broncs.
Cheyenne Central (5-4) at Natrona County (5-4), Friday
These teams met a week ago in Cheyenne, where the Mustangs took advantage of two interceptions and won 21-12 to ensure the 4A quarterfinal rematch would occur in Casper. Natrona QB Kana’i Olsen threw for two touchdowns last week and has completed 59.5% of his passes (88-of-148) for 1,174 yards and 13 touchdowns. Central’s offense revolves around RB Tyrone Richards (761 yards, six TDs) and WR Austin Teasley (4A-leading 47 catches for 593 yards and six TDs).
Rocky Mountain (5-3) at Saratoga (6-2), Friday
The teams ranked No. 4 and 5 in the 1A 9-person WyoPreps poll face off in Saratoga in a rematch from Week 3 (Rocky Mountain won 42-8) after the Panthers beat Lingle-Fort Laramie in overtime last week to claim the East Division’s No. 2 seed. The Grizzlies won only one game last year, with their turnaround led by workhorse RB Triffen Jolley (899 yards, 12 TDs). Saratoga’s 1A-leading defense allows just 219 yards and 16.1 points per game.
