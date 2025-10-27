Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
The final week of the Wyoming high school football season produced few surprises and two results — Campbell County traveling to Cheyenne East and routing the Thunderbirds, and Cody knocking off Jackson Hole — that shook up the final regular-season version of the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 high school football rankings.
1. Star Valley (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Green River 47-7
Next up: vs. Buffalo, 3A playoffs, Oct. 31
Senior QB Phoenixx Hovey threw for four touchdowns and Roman Erickson returned an interception for a touchdown as the defending 3A champion Braves enter the postseason on a 30-game win streak.
2. Sheridan (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Laramie 38-14
Next up: vs. Kelly Walsh, 4A playoffs, Oct. 31
Senior Keegan Rager ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns to lead the defending 4A champion Broncs to their 52nd consecutive win and state record-breaking 32nd straight home win.
3. Cody (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. then-No. 9 Jackson Hole 48-28
Next up: vs. Douglas, 3A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Broncs clinched the West Conference’s No. 2 seed in the 3A state playoffs with the home win.
4. Big Horn (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Upton-Sundance 62-14
Next up: vs. Cokeville, 2A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Rams led 62-0 midway through the third quarter as Cruz Hernandez ran for five touchdowns and Tucker Wulff threw for four touchdowns.
5. Mountain View (9-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Lyman 33-14
Next up: vs. Glenrock, 2A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Buffaloes cruised into the 2A state playoffs and secured the 2A West Conference outright title.
6. Campbell County (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 9 Cheyenne East 45-19
Next up: vs. Laramie, 4A playoffs, Oct. 31
Senior QB Coulter Lang was 14-of-19 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 140 yards and three scores to lift the Camels to the No. 2 seed and a spot opposite Sheridan in the 4A bracket.
7. Riverton (8-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Rawlins 70-0
Next up: vs. Green River, 3A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Wolverines tuned up for their 3A quarterfinal matchup against Green River, which is the West No. 4 seed, by blasting winless Rawlins.
8. Lander Valley (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Buffalo 42-3
Next up: vs. Jackson, 3A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Tigers wrapped up the East Conference’s No. 2 seed in the 3A bracket and a home game against Jackson Hole in what might be the best first-round matchup.
9. Cheyenne East (7-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Campbell County 45-19
Next up: vs. Thunder Basin, 4A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Thunderbirds had no answer for Campbell County’s big-play attack and had to settle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Senior QB Kaenen Zowada had 272 total yards and accounted for two touchdowns.
10. Thermopolis (7-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Pinedale 21-12
Next up: vs. Burns, 2A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Bobcats’ only loss was a narrow one to Mountain View two weeks ago, and they bounced back nicely to carry some momentum into the 2A playoffs.
Dropped out
No. 9 Jackson Hole