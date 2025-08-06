High School on SI Wyoming High School Football Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in the Cowboy State is just over a month away from starting, and that means it is time to reveal the High School on SI Wyoming high school football preseason top 10 rankings.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 10 rankings with a breakdown for each team:
1. Star Valley Braves
Last year: 12-0, Wyoming 3A state champion
The Braves of Afton have won the three Class 3A state championships, so no one feels sorry for them after they graduated standout QB Smith McClure. Senior Phoenixx Hovey (15 of 22 for 173 yards and two touchdowns as a backup) will get first crack at replacing him, with talented receivers Cooper Lancaster (33 catches for 488 yards and six touchdowns) and Roman Erickson (28 catches for 407 yards and five TDs) offering cover. DE Elia Matautia (26 tackles, four for loss) and LB Erickson (36 tackles) will lead the defense.
2. Cody Broncs
Last year: 9-2, Wyoming 3A runner-up
The Broncs' only two losses last year were to Star Valley in league play and again in the state final. Like their rivals, they must replace their quarterback, with junior QB/S Cache McFadden (15 pass attempts as a backup; 49 tackles, two interceptions at safety) the likely choice. RB/LB Owen Monfeldt (52 carries for 345 yards and four touchdowns; 52 tackles, three sacks) and RB/LB Zach Nelson (75 tackles, five for loss) will take on bigger roles this season.
3. Sheridan Broncs
Last year: 12-0, Wyoming 4A state champion
The reigning four-time 4A champions also boast the state's No. 1 recruit in TE/DE Beck Haswell, who has committed to the University of Wyoming after a junior season that saw him catch 25 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns while making 56 tackles (15 for loss), three sacks and two interceptions. Senior RB/LB Keegan Rager (83 tackles, 11 for loss, three pass breakups) and WR/CB Breck Reed (26 catches for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns; 31 tackles, three interceptions) are other key names to watch.
4. Big Horn Rams
Last year: 11-0, Wyoming 2A state champion
The Rams are well positioned to repeat atop the 2A ranks, led by junior RB/CB Cruz Hernandez, who ran for 1,137 yards and 23 touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns; WR/DE Bridger Doke (38 catches for 648 yards and five TDs; 41 tackles, nine for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles); and LB Ridge Franklin (61 tackles, four for loss). Junior QB/CB Tucker Wulff, who was 9 of 17 passing for 133 yards and two TDs as the primary backup last season, is the top prospect to take over behind center this fall.
5. Douglas Bearcats
Last year: 7-3, 3A East champion, state semifinalist
The Bearcats couldn't get past Cody in a shootout in the semifinals last season, but with senior QB/LB Collins Roberts back, they'll be in the mix again this fall. Roberts threw for 1,471 yards and eight touchdowns and ran for 373 yards and five scores a year ago, with WR Jarret Jones (22 catches for 358 yards and three TDs) his top target. DL Ryland VanDoren (52 tackles, nine for loss, three sacks) and FB/LB Brennon Sullivan (42 tackles, 10 for loss, five sacks) are both big-time playmakers on defense.
6. Riverton Wolverines
Last year: 8-3, 3A state semifinalist
The Wolverines were no match for Star Valley in last year's semifinals, but they bring back three of their biggest weapons this fall as they hope to win their first title since capturing three in a row from 1997-99. Senior QB Blake Gantenbein (1,945 total yards, 18 touchdowns), RB/K Hunter Saltsgaver (1,129 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and WR/CB Clay Sheets (23 catches for 360 yards and three touchdowns) will provide the offensive punch, while DB Kaiden Arnold (46 tackles, two interceptions) and LB Brayden Martin (49 tackles, five for loss) will lead the defense.
7. East Thunderbirds
Last year: 9-3, Wyoming 4A runner-up
The Cheyenne school came up short of snapping Sheridan's four-year title run and earning the Thunderbirds their first championship since 2020, but they return senior RB Keyshawn Brown, who rushed for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago. Senior QB Kaenen Zowada, the primary backup last year, accounted for 265 total yards and three touchdowns, but with Brown and WR Aydan Riccardo (23 catches for 267 yards and two TDs) backing him, he should be fine. TE/LB Clayton Zahm (49 tackles, eight for loss) and DB Wyatt Sellnow (57 tackles, four for loss) will power the defense.
8. Mountain View Buffaloes
Last year: 9-2, 2A West champion, state semifinalist
The Buffaloes of McKinnon bring back one of the most dynamic athletes regardless of classification in senior QB/SS Justus Platts, who ran for 1,052 yards and 19 touchdowns, threw for 1,654 yards and 19 TDs, and had 63 tackles (five for loss) a year ago. Two of his favorite targets also return — senior WR/FS Kolby Roitz (36 catches for 525 yards and five TDs; 95 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions) and junior RB/LB Brendon Walker (621 total yards, seven TDs). G/DT Seamus Hamilton wreaks havoc in opposing backfields (73 tackles, 14 for loss, three sacks).
9. Powell Panthers
Last year: 6-4, third in 3A West
The Panthers suffered heavy graduation losses from a team that lost in two overtimes to Riverton in the 3A quarterfinals last year. Senior QB/CB Caden Nelson figures to take over behind center after attempting 18 passes as a junior, while junior receivers Lincoln Crawford and Broc Frank and senior WR/SS Caleb Ashcraft will move into bigger roles this season.
10. Buffalo Bison
Last year: 3-5, fifth in 3A East
The Bison are looking to rebound from a rare losing campaign, and they have the weapons to do so, led by senior FB/LB Lane Rabel (77 tackles, 12 for loss) and WR/CB James Ihnat (19 catches for 226 yards and three TDs; 38 tackles, 10 pass breakups). Junior QB/LB Hayden Geis should take over behind center, with junior RB/LB (292 rushing yards, two TDs; 47 tackles, three for loss) beside him.