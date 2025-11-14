High School

Wyoming High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WHSAA) - November 14, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Wyoming high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Campbell County takes on Sheridan in the Class 4A Wyoming State Championship
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Vermont high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 14-15 at the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 1A 6-Man Football Bracket

No. 1N Burlington vs. No. 1S Little Snake River - 11/15 at 10 a.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 1A 9-Man Football Bracket

No. 1E Pine Bluffs vs. No. 3W Rocky Mountain - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 2A Football Bracket

No. 1W Mountain View vs. No. 1E Big Horn - 11/14 at 12 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 3A Football Bracket

No. 1W Star Valley vs. No. 2W Cody - 11/14 at 3 p.m.

2025 Wyoming (WHSAA) 4A Football Bracket

No. 2 Campbell County vs. No. 1 Sheridan - 11/15 at 4:00 p.m.

