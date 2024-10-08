Wyoming high school football computer rankings (10/8/2024)
After Week 6 of the Wyoming high school football season, High School on SI is publishing its new computer rankings for this week.
Campbell County keeps the top spot of the Class 4A computer rankings entering Week 7 of the football season, with Cody sitting atop in Class 3A and Star Valley holding down Class 2A, respectively.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Wyoming football computer rankings, as of Oct. 8, 2024:
WYOMING HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 4A | CLASS 3A | CLASS 2A | CLASS 9 MAN | CLASS 6 MAN
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports