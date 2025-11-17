Wyoming High School Football Final 2025 Top 10 State Rankings
A fabulous weekend of state championship games at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium in Laramie ended with two of the state’s blue bloods extending their win streaks and keeping their title streaks going.
In the end, Class 3A champion Star Valley goes wire-to-wire atop the High School on SI Wyoming Top 10, with 4A champion Sheridan finishing No. 2.
1. Star Valley (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 4 Cody 26-21
Make it four Class 3A titles in a row, all by defeating Cody, as senior QB Phoenixx Hovey capped a stellar season by throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns while also running for two scores. The Braves have now won 33 consecutive games and 16 state championships overall.
2. Sheridan (12-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 6 Campbell County 17-10
The Broncs became just the second team in state history to win five consecutive titles and ran their overall win streak to 55, holding off the Camels in the 4A final as Keegan Rager and Breck Reed scored first-half touchdowns and William Greer kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:19 left in the game.
3. Mountain View (12-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. No. 5 Big Horn 41-38
The Buffaloes won their first 2A state title since 2019, with senior QB Justus Platts — a Texas transplant and Utah Tech commit — putting on a magnificent performance with 323 rushing yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 162 yards and three scores on 13-of-19 passing.
4. Cody (9-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Star Valley 26-21
The Broncs must feel cursed after losing to their rivals for the fourth consecutive year in the state final. Porter Rau’s touchdown catch off a tipped ball drew Cody close, but Star Valley recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
5. Big Horn (10-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Mountain View 41-38
The two-time defending champion Rams fell short in their fourth consecutive finals appearance despite junior Cruz Hernandez’s big night — five catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards and two TDs on 23 carries.
6. Campbell County (10-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Sheridan 17-10
The Camels battled tooth and nail with the five-time state champs, seeing a potential game-tying touchdown in the third quarter wiped out by a penalty. Carson Eischeid’s 32-yard field goal late in the period drew them within 14-10, but their last drive ended in a turnover on downs.
7. Riverton (9-2)
Previous ranking: 7
8. Cheyenne East (8-3)
Previous ranking: 8
9. Lander Valley (8-2)
Previous ranking: 9
10. Hot Springs County (8-2)
Previous ranking: 10
