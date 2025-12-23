Final 2025 High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10
Three Central Florida high school football teams proved they ranked among the best in Florida after one won a state title and two others came extremely close to capturing a trophy earlier this month.
In one of the most thrilling games of FHSAA state finals week, Lake Mary (12-3) stunned previously unbeaten Vero Beach, 28-27, on a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the Class 7A state championship game at FIU in Miami. With the victory, the Rams finished the season as the No. 1 team in the High School on SI Central Florida Football Rankings.
Vero Beach (14-1), which was attempting to win its second state title in school history, finished at No. 2.
Jones (12-3) finished at No. 4 after losing a nail-biter to American Heritage Plantation for the second consecutive year in the Class 4A state championship game. The Tigers fell to AHP, 33-28.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Lake Mary (12-3, final)
Last time: 1
Senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame signee, completed 26 of 49 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning Hail Mary on the final play, to lead the Rams to a wild 28-27 victory against previously unbeaten Vero Beach.
2. Vero Beach (14-1, final)
Last time: 2
Senior Jonathan Hillsman rushed 18 times for 239 yards and one TD against Lake Mary in the 7A state title game.
3. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5, final)
Last time: 3
The Royals were not eligible for the playoffs. TFA played a mixed national/state schedule and finished the season undefeated (5-0) against Florida schools, including wins against Venice and Class 5A state runner-up Lakeland.
4. Jones (12-3, final)
Last time: 4
The Tigers finished as Class 4A state runner-up for the second consecutive year as senior quarterback Dereon Coleman rushed 29 times for 137 yards and one TD, and completed 13 of 19 passes for 163 yards and two scores in a 33-28 loss to American Heritage Plantation.
5. DeLand (12-1, final)
Last time: 5
The Bulldogs fell to Lake Mary, 40-31, in the Class 7A, Region 1 final.
6. Edgewater (Orlando) (12-1, final)
Last time: 6
The top-seeded Eagles fell to longtime state power Lakeland, 27-14, in the Class 5A, Region 2 final.
7. Bishop Moore (12-2, final)
Last time: 7
Senior wide receiver/athlete Kenyon Alston
caught three passes for 70 yards and one TD and intercepted a pass on defense in the Hornets’ 52-21 Class 3A state semifinal loss to Miami Northwestern.
8. Mainland (9-3, final)
Last time: 8
The Buccaneer lost to top-seeded Ponte Vedra, 27-10, in the Class 5A, Region 1 final.
9. South Lake (11-2, final)
Last time: 9
The Eagles fell to top-seeded Armwood, 42-0, in the Class 6A, Region 2 final.
10. Eau Gallie (9-4, final)
Last time: 10
The Commodores lost to Bishop Moore in the Class 3A, Region 2 final.
The Next 10
11. Boone (10-2, final)
12. West Orange (10-2, final)
13. Dr. Phillips (9-4, final)
14. Spruce Creek (9-3, final)
15. Oviedo (8-3, final)
16. Kissimmee Osceola (7-5, final)
17. Evans (8-3, final)
18. Winter Park (6-5, final)
19. Cocoa (8-5, final)
20. Merritt Island (7-5, final)
