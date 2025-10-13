Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Two tilts with title implications saw No. 1 Star Valley hold off Cody in a game that likely decides homefield advantage in Class 3A, while No. 7 Riverton staved off Lander Valley to take a huge stop toward winning the 3A East Conference.
However, neither Cody nor Lander Valley dropped far in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 high school football rankings despite the defeats.
1. Star Valley Braves (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 3 Cody 14-7
Next up: vs. Evanston, Oct. 17
The most-anticipated regular-season matchup of the season in the Cowboy State went to the Braves, who won their 28th consecutive game by building a 14-0 halftime lead, then holding on fourth-and-2 thanks to Bryce Erickson and Ryan Talbot combining on a sack with 56 seconds left.
2. Sheridan Broncs (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Rock Springs 14-6
Next up: at No. 8 Campbell County, Oct. 17
The Broncs celebrated win No. 50 in a row, getting 58 rushing yards and a touchdown from senior RB Keegan Rager.
3. Cody Broncs (5-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Star Valley 14-7
Next up: at Green River, Oct. 17
The Broncs couldn’t overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit in becoming the 28th straight team to fall to Star Valley.
4. Big Horn Rams (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Glenrock 59-0
Next up: vs. Tongue River, Oct. 17
Junior Cruz Hernandez ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and junior Ridge Franklin ran for one score and caught a touchdown pass from Tucker Wulff.
5. Mountain View Buffaloes (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Worland 53-17
Next up: vs. Hot Springs County, Oct. 17
The Buffaloes scored 25 unanswered points in the second half to pull away, with senior QB Justus Platts throwing for 222 yards and five touchdowns, to set up a showdown with 6-0 Hot Springs County to decide the 2A West title.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (6-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Cheyenne Central 42-24
Next up: vs. Rock Springs, Oct. 17
The Thunderbirds extended their win streak over their crosstown rivals to 10 straight, erasing a 24-21 deficit with 8:48 remaining as senior QB Kanen Zowada ran for two touchdowns and junior LB Kason Kinstler’s 16-yard pick-six sealing the win with 56 seconds left.
7. Riverton Wolverines (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 10 Lander Valley 17-13
Next up: vs. Torrington, Oct. 17
The Wolverines retained the Keeper of the Gold trophy by holding off the Tigers in the latest installment of this 103-year rivalry to take control of the 3A East title race. Senior Hunter Saltsgaver scored two touchdowns and kicked a 28-yard field goal as Riverton built a 17-0 halftime lead.
8. Campbell County Camels (7-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 17-14
Next up: vs. No. 2 Sheridan, Oct. 17
The Camels watched a 14-0 lead evaporate before senior Carson Eischeid saved them by nailing a 27-yard field goal with five seconds left — his second game-winning kick of the season.
9. Jackson Hole Broncs (5-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Evanston 37-33
Next up: vs. Powell, Oct. 17
Senior QB Grant Johnson had a big night, completing 30-of-38 passes for 460 yards and five touchdowns.
10. Lander Valley Tigers (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Riverton 17-13
Next up: at Rawlins, Oct. 16
The Tigers nearly fought out of a 17-0 halftime hole, scoring twice in the fourth quarter on short runs by Paxon Hollingshead and Parker Burton but unable to mount anything on a last-minute desperation drive.
Dropped out
None