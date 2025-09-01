Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 1, 2025
The 2025 high school football season in the Cowboy State kicked off with Week 0 this week, with few surprises as top-ranked Star Valley maintained its winning ways to headline the week. Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 rankings:
1. Star Valley Braves (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Shelley (Idaho) 33-7
Next up: at Preston (Idaho), Sept. 5
The three-time reigning Class 3A champions won their 22nd consecutive game as senior QB Phoenixx Hovey went 22 of 33 passing for 304 yards and five touchdowns in his debut taking over for Smith McClure behind center.
2. Cody Broncs
Preseason ranking: 2
Season opener: at No. 6 Riverton, Sept. 5
3. Sheridan Broncs (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Cheyenne South 59-0
Next up: vs. Thunder Basin, Sept. 5
The reigning four-time 4A champions romped to the season-opening victory, holding the Bison to 50 total yards while senior WR Breck Reed scored on a 64-yard touchdown catch and a 50-yard punt return.
4. Big Horn Rams
Preseason ranking: 4
Season opener: vs. No. 9 Lovell, Sept. 5
5. Douglas Bearcats
Preseason ranking: 5
Season opener: vs. Jackson Hole, Sept. 5
6. Riverton Wolverines (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 6
Last week: Def. then-No. 9 Powell 52-14
Next up: vs. No. 2 Cody, Sept. 5
Senior Blake Gantenbein tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Clay Sheets, and Hunter Saltsgaver scored on runs of 35 and 4 yards while also kicking a 26-yard field goal to end the first half, giving the Wolverines a 45-7 lead.
7. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (1-0)
Preseason ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Laramie 55-0
Next up: at Cheyenne South, Sept. 5
The Thunderbirds won their 11th straight game in their series against the Plainsmen, rolling to a 42-0 halftime lead as senior Kaenen Zowada went 13-for-17 through the air for 213 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half.
8. Mountain View Buffaloes
Preseason ranking: 8
Season opener: at Rich (Randolph, Utah), Sept. 5
9. Lovell Bulldogs
Preseason ranking: NR
Season opener: at No. 4 Big Horn, Sept. 5
10. Natrona County Mustangs (1-0)
Preseason ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 37-14
Next up: vs. Rock Springs, Sept. 5
The Mustangs had many starters making their debuts under the Friday night lights, so they leaned on their veteran quarterback, Kanai Olsen, who was 10-of-16 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score.
Dropped out
No. 9 Powell
No. 10 Buffalo