Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025
Star Valley and Cody won big Week 2 matchups to highlight the performances from teams in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings.
1. Star Valley Braves (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Sugar-Salem (ID), 28-21
Next up: vs. No. 9 Jackson Hole, Sept. 26
The Braves extended their school-record win streak to 24 games with a come-from-behind victory over one of Idaho’s top teams, with Roman Erickson catching a 41-yard pass from Phoenixx Hovey with 27 seconds left capping their rally from a 21-7 deficit and coming seconds after Krew Morgan intercepted Sugar-Salem QB Frank Fillmore around midfield.
2. Cody Broncs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 8 Douglas 28-9
Next up: at Buffalo, Sept. 19
The Broncs defense stiffened after giving up a touchdown on Douglas’ opening drive, allowing their big-play offense to strike as Cache McFadden had scoring runs of 76, 1 and 95 yards and tossed a 22–yard TD pass to Griffin McCarten.
3. Sheridan Broncs (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. No. 10 Natrona County 34-7
Next up: at No. 5 Cheyenne East, Sept. 19
The Broncs pulled out their state-record 46th consecutive game as Breck Reed caught two touchdowns and returned an interception 20 yards for another score.
4. Big Horn Rams (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Wheatland 59-0
Next up: at Newcastle, Sept. 19
The Rams improved to 11-2 all-time against Wheatland and its fourth in a row in the series as Tucker Wulff threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.
5. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 31-14
Next up: vs. No. 3 Sheridan, Sept. 19
The Thunderbirds held the Bolts to 152 total yards and overcame a lengthy lightning delay.
6. Mountain View Buffaloes (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Lovell 21-12
Next up: vs. Cokeville, Sept. 19
The Buffaloes defense was stout yet again, holding the Bulldogs to 136 total yards.
7. Riverton Wolverines (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Evanston 42-13
Next up: at No. 8 Douglas, Sept. 26
Wolverines QB Blake Gantenbein tossed five touchdown passes in the easy road win.
8. Douglas Bearcats (1-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Cody 28-9
Next up: at Powell, Sept. 19
The Bearcats couldn’t muster anything offensively after QB Collin Roberts hit Jarret Jones for an 83-yard touchdown just 3½ minutes into the game.
9. Jackson Hole Broncs (2-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Buffalo 38-7
Next up: at Bear Lake, Sept. 19
The Broncs held Buffalo to 155 total yards, senior QB Grant Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, and Alexi Balog kicked a 30-yard field goal.
10. Natrona County Mustangs (2-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Sheridan 34-7
Next up: at Campbell County, Sept. 19
The Mustangs couldn’t keep pace with the Broncs after Patton True’s 5-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
Dropped out
No. 10 Worland