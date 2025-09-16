High School

Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025

No. 1 Star Valley, No. 2 Cody post big Week 2 victories.

René Ferrán

Star Valley defeated reigning Idaho state champion Rigby in a huge Week 2 matchup.
Star Valley and Cody won big Week 2 matchups to highlight the performances from teams in  this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings.

1. Star Valley Braves (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1 

Last week: Def. Sugar-Salem (ID), 28-21

Next up: vs. No. 9 Jackson Hole, Sept. 26

The Braves extended their school-record win streak to 24 games with a come-from-behind victory over one of Idaho’s top teams, with Roman Erickson catching a 41-yard pass from Phoenixx Hovey with 27 seconds left capping their rally from a 21-7 deficit and coming seconds after Krew Morgan intercepted Sugar-Salem QB Frank Fillmore around midfield.

2. Cody Broncs (2-0)

Previous ranking: 2 

Last week: Def. No. 8 Douglas 28-9

Next up: at Buffalo, Sept. 19

The Broncs defense stiffened after giving up a touchdown on Douglas’ opening drive, allowing their big-play offense to strike as Cache McFadden had scoring runs of 76, 1 and 95 yards and tossed a 22–yard TD pass to Griffin McCarten.

3. Sheridan Broncs (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. No. 10 Natrona County 34-7

Next up: at No. 5 Cheyenne East, Sept. 19

The Broncs pulled out their state-record 46th consecutive game as Breck Reed caught two touchdowns and returned an interception 20 yards for another score.

4. Big Horn Rams (2-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Wheatland 59-0

Next up: at Newcastle, Sept. 19

The Rams improved to 11-2 all-time against Wheatland and its fourth in a row in the series as Tucker Wulff threw for three touchdowns and ran for another.

5. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (4-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 31-14

Next up: vs. No. 3 Sheridan, Sept. 19

The Thunderbirds held the Bolts to 152 total yards and overcame a lengthy lightning delay.

6. Mountain View Buffaloes (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Lovell 21-12

Next up: vs. Cokeville, Sept. 19

The Buffaloes defense was stout yet again, holding the Bulldogs to 136 total yards.

7. Riverton Wolverines (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Evanston 42-13

Next up: at No. 8 Douglas, Sept. 26

Wolverines QB Blake Gantenbein tossed five touchdown passes in the easy road win.

8. Douglas Bearcats (1-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Cody 28-9

Next up: at Powell, Sept. 19

The Bearcats couldn’t muster anything offensively after QB Collin Roberts hit Jarret Jones for an 83-yard touchdown just 3½ minutes into the game.

9. Jackson Hole Broncs (2-1)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Buffalo 38-7

Next up: at Bear Lake, Sept. 19

The Broncs held Buffalo to 155 total yards, senior QB Grant Johnson tossed four touchdown passes, and Alexi Balog kicked a 30-yard field goal.

10. Natrona County Mustangs (2-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Sheridan 34-7

Next up: at Campbell County, Sept. 19

The Mustangs couldn’t keep pace with the Broncs after Patton True’s 5-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Dropped out

No. 10 Worland

