Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
The top five teams in the Cowboy State won their Week 1 matchups, with No. 2 Cody knocking off Riverton 55-28 to drop the Wolverines two spots to No. 8 in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming top 10 high school football rankings.
1. Star Valley Braves (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Preston (Idaho) 56-14
Next up: vs. Sugar-Salem (Idaho), Sept. 12
Make it 23 in a row for the Braves as they scored three touchdowns in the final two minutes before halftime to expand a 14-7 lead to 35-7 at intermission. They held Preston to 177 total yards and intercepted QB Conner Thomson three times.
2. Cody Broncs (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 8 Riverton 55-38
Next up: vs. No. 5 Douglas, Sept. 12
The Broncs racked up over 500 total yards, with Cache McFadden ran for three touchdowns and Kannon Grant added two long touchdown runs.
3. Sheridan Broncs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Thunder Basin 41-19
Next up: vs. No. 9 Natrona County, Sept. 12
Senior WR Breck Reed caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead the Broncs to victory.
4. Big Horn Rams (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Lovell 17-15
Next up: at Wheatland, Sept. 12
Sophomore Cole Conners’ 20-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the winning points as junior Caden Alexander’s interception sealed the victory.
5. Douglas Bearcats (1-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Jackson Hole 43-25
Next up: at No. 2 Cody, Sept. 12
QB Collin Roberts tossed four first-half touchdowns as the Bearcats led 28-12 at the break.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Cheyenne South 66-0
Next up: at Thunder Basin, Sept. 12
The Thunderbirds dominated their crosstown rivals, returning two punts for touchdowns in the first half while building a 49-0 halftime lead. Dayton Rhoades then returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards for another score.
7. Mountain View Buffaloes (1-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Rich (Randolph, Utah) 54-14
Next up: vs. Lovell, Sept. 12
The Buffaloes held Rich to 153 total yards to hand the Rebels their first loss of the season.
8. Riverton Wolverines (1-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Cody 55-38
Next up: at Evanston, Sept. 12
The Wolverines trailed only 21-17 midway through the second quarter after Dane Cox caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Blake Gantenbein but could never slow the Broncs, who never punted and scored on eight of their possessions.
9. Natrona County Mustangs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Rock Springs 28-6
Next up: at No. 3 Sheridan, Sept. 12
Kanai Olsen tossed two touchdown passes and the Mustangs held Rock Springs to under 200 yards of total offense.
10. Worland Warriors (1-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Powell 23-20
Next up: vs. Hot Springs County, Sept. 12
The Warriors completely shut down Powell’s running game, allowing minus-6 yards on the ground and 138 total yards.
Dropped out
No. 9 Lovell