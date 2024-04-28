Former Angels Utility Man Joining Houston Astros
The Houston Astros are reportedly calling up former Los Angeles Angels utility man Trey Cabbage ahead of their two-game set against the Colorado Rockies in Mexico City on Saturday and Sunday.
Against the Rockies on Saturday, Cabbage went 1-2 with a run batted in.
According to Houston's MLB.com beat writer Brian McTaggart, Cabbage will "join the team in Chicago today and fly with them to Mexico tonight. The Astros can add one player for the two games, but it must be a position player."
Cabbage was traded from the Angels to the Astros in January and was projected to earn a bench spot before a disappointing spring training landed him in Triple-A instead. He finished Grapefruit League play 4-for-36 with two doubles, two runs scored, one home run and three RBI across 14 games. He struck out 17 times and did not earn a walk.
“Toward the end, it was better,” manager Joe Espada said on March 19 about sending Cabbage to the minors. “I wish there were better results. But my conversation with him, it went well. He understands. And he knows he just needs everyday at-bats. We believe in him, his ability, his speed, power. His versatility is something that we really like.”
The decision to start his season in Triple-A has turned out to be a good move. Through 20 games, he is batting .271 with 19 hits in 70 at-bats with four doubles, one triple, three home runs, nine RBIs, 17 runs scored, 21 walks and 29 strikeouts.
Cabbage was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins and made his big league debut on July 14, 2023, with the Angels where he appeared in 22 games.
More Angels: Angels' Former First-Round Pick Halts Rehab, Delaying Return to Majors