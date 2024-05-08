Angels Lead MLB in Surprisingly Positive Category
The Los Angeles Angels aren't having the best start to the 2024 campaign. Through 37 games, the Halos sit in fourth place in the American League West division and are currently seven games behind the leaders in the division, the Texas Rangers. Things aren't looking too bright for the Halos, as some significant players are missing time due to injuries and then some.
While the Los Angeles Angels may be struggling in most areas, they're dominating in one category. According to senior communication manager Matt Birch, the Halos are leading the league with the most games featuring at least one home run in 2024.
The Halos are at the top, above teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are second with 28 games, and their division rivals, the Oakland Athletics, who are third with 27 games. Although home runs are vital, they don't tell the whole story. Only one of those three teams on the list is above .500 and is a World Series contender. The other two are below .500 and will likely scratch and claw to play relevant games come September.
As a team, the Halos have a total of 39 home runs, led by superstar Mike Trout with 10, left fielder Taylor Ward with seven, and right fielder Jo Adell with four home runs to round out the top three. Adell started things for the Halos with a solo home run on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where they picked up their 13th win of the year.
The last time the Halos accomplished this feat throughout their first 37 games was in 1986 and 2020. The 1986 California Halos were a force to be reckoned with. They finished that season atop the AL West at 90-72 and lost to the Boston Red Sox in seven games in the AL Championship Series.
The Angels look like a far cry from that 1986 team, but at least they sit at the top of one category this season.
More Angels: Angels Veteran Exits Wednesday's Game With Injury