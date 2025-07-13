Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Officially Release Veteran Who Signs in Japan, $70M All-Star Linked to LA

Nelson Espinal

Jul 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) is congratulated by catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday, winning 10-5 at Angel Stadium.

With the victory, the Angels remain in the American League Wild Card hunt, only three games back of the final spot in the playoffs.

In other news, the Angels released J.D. Davis, who ended up quickly signing for another team in Japan. He signed a minor league deal with the Angels over the offseason, but he never managed to get onto the major league roster.

Additionally, the Halos were also linked to an All-Star infielder, Ryan McMahon, as the MLB trade deadline nears.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

