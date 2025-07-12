Angels Manager Reveals Why Jack Kochaniwicz Was Demoted to Triple-A
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery revealed why the Halos sent starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz to Triple-A.
Kochanowicz allowed eight runs in his start against the Texas Rangers on Thursday — the most he had allowed all season — and was demoted to Triple-A on Friday. Kochanowicz has allowed two or more runs in each of his starts since May 21.
“The hard thing about delivering those messages is they're very abrupt in the moment,” Montgomery said. “Collectively, in his mind, he probably ran through everything that he could have done to not have that happen. I get it. I've lived it. The big thing before he left was him understanding that there's a plan in place for him to work on certain things to make sure that those things don't happen again when he returns.”
The Angels have maintained their starting rotation all season, having the same five pitchers since Opening Day. They are the only team remaining in MLB this season to have that record. With Kochanowicz in Triple-A, however, that will likely change.
Kochanowicz has a 6.03 ERA through 19 starts this season, and has struck out 65 batters in 95 innings pitched. The Halos drafted him in 2019 and he is only 24, so he has plenty of time to blossom into an elite starting pitcher. He has shown that he can perform in MLB this season despite his numbers, providing strong starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles in May.
“It's tough only in the sense that we need him and we want him to be a part of what we're doing,” said interim manager Ray Montgomery. “And that was the message. I've been in the game a long time, going down to the Minor Leagues to get yourself right is what it's for. And the intention is exactly that. To go and get some things worked out, and he'll be back.”
The Angels will hope their young pitcher can find his footing in the minor leagues and come back as a weapon, as they are chasing a spot in the Wild Card. After their walk-off win on Friday, they are just 3.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final spot. They'll look to take the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
