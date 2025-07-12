Angels' Logan O'Hoppe Will Ride Bench More for Halos Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery stated the Halos would play catcher Travis d'Arnaud over Logan O'Hoppe more often amid the veteran's hot streak.
D'Arnaud has hit three home runs in his last six games, and has 12 total bases in 13 at-bats in July. O'Hoppe, on the other hand, has struggled as of late, and has just one extra-base hit in 34 plate appearances this month.
“You can’t deny what he’s done offensively, and what he brings to the pitching staff is immeasurable,” Montgomery said. “So as we roll into the [All-Star] break, getting each of them playing time is important.”
The Angels will remain cautious in giving d'Arnaud playing time, as they are well aware of the strenuous nature of the 36-year-old's preferred position. They are looking to find a "sweet spot" where d'Arnaud can regularly feature without replacing O'Hoppe as the club's everyday catcher.
“That’s communication, conversation,” Montgomery said. “[d'Arnaud] is very up front about that. He’s a professional. He knows when he needs a day or if he’s good to go. You have to be careful, especially at the point of the season where we’re at right now, we’re grinding, coming up on 100 games.”
The Halos signed the veteran to a two-year, $12 million deal in the offseason, and he has proved his worth since the beginning of June. He has a 144 wRC+ since June 1, and has hit five of his six home runs in that time. His .903 OPS since then is the second best on the team behind Jo Adell, and his .593 slugging percentage is also just short of the breakout right fielder's in that time.
On the other hand, O'Hoppe has struggled massively in the same time frame. He has a 26 wRC+ and is batting just .170, not to mention his strikeout rate has remained consistent with the rest of the season at 32 percent. His 33.8 percent strikeout rate this season is the third highest among MLB players with at least 200 plate appearances.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.