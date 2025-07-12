Angels Officially Release Veteran Infielder, Who Quickly Signs With Japanese Team
The Los Angeles Angels released veteran corner infielder J.D. Davis on June 30, who signed with Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions just 10 days later.
The Angels signed Davis to a minor league contract in the offseason, and came up to MLB on April 10. Less than a month later, the Halos designated him for assignment, and he declared free agency after being sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake. He once again signed a minor league deal just one day later, and stayed with the Bees until they released him.
With the Bees this season, Davis slashed an impressive .294/.371/.524 through 50 games, hitting 10 homers and driving home 38 RBIs. Though his numbers in Triple-A are impressive, the Angels' aquisition of LaMonte Wade Jr. as a backup first baseman and the depth at the third base position with Yoan Moncada's return gave the veteran little to no chance of breaking through to the Angels roster for the remainder of the season.
He played five games with the Halos, recording just one hit in nine at bats. He spent 2024 with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees, batting .218 through 46 games. The Yanks released the veteran in Aug. 2024, and he signed with the Baltimore Orioles, though he stayed in the minors for the remainder of the season.
Davis, 32, spent nine seasons in MLB and featured for the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros in addition to the teams previously mentioned. Davis had an OPS+ above league average in five of his first six MLB seasons, the only exception being a 42 game stretch with the Astros in 2018. His best time came with the New York Mets, where he posted a .815 OPS through four seasons in Queens.
Davis still has time to find his stride overseas and create some value for himself at the MLB level, and could land back in the MLB if he performs how he did in Triple-A.
