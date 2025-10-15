Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Expected to Retire, Halos Linked to Cy Young Winner, Ex-Angel Dies

Nelson Espinal

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is expected to retire over the offseason after a long MLB career, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He was still effective this season as an innings eater, but at the age of 35, he appears ready to hang up his pitcher's glove.

He finished the year with a record of 8-10 and a 4.76 ERA along with 114 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP.

As Hendricks gets ready to leave the rotation, the Angels have been linked to a starting pitcher who previously won the American League Cy Young award. He would be a perfect replacement to help the Angels get back on track next season.

In other news, Sandy Alomar Sr. died at the age of 81 this week. In his 20-year MLB career, Alomar made six All-Star teams and earned one Gold Glove award along with a Rookie of the Year award.

He made the 1970 All-Star team as a member of the Angels, a season in which he batted .251/.302/.293 with 35 stolen bases.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

