Former Angels All-Star, Father of Hall of Famer, Passes Away
Former Angels infielder Sandy Alomar Sr., whose fame a player was eclipsed when he became a coach and the father of a famous baseball family, died Monday. He was 81.
More news: Angels, Albert Pujols Discussing Contract to Be Next Manager
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Major League player and coach Sandy Alomar Sr.," Major League Baseball said in a statement. "The Puerto Rico native played for six different teams across his 15-year playing career and was an American League All-Star for the Angels in 1970. He totaled 227 stolen bases, including a career-high 39 in 1971. He went on to coach for several Major League teams through 2009."
"The baseball world suffered a great loss today with the passing of Sandy Alomar Sr., whose impact spanned more than five decades as a player, manager, coach, and beloved ambassador for the game in his native Puerto Rico," MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark said in a statement. "We remember Sandy for his achievements on the field, his lifelong commitment to the game, and a proud family legacy that was represented with distinction by his sons Sandy Jr. and Roberto.
"The MLBPA and the community of Players extend our sympathies to the Alomar family, Sandy's legion of friends throughout baseball, and to all his fans and admirers in Puerto Rico who are grieving his loss."
More news: Angels Veteran Pitcher Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency
Alomar played for six different teams (Yankees, Mets, California Angels, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers) in a 15-year major league career.
Alomar's best years as a player were spent in Anaheim (1969-74). He played a full 162-game schedule for the first time in 1970, hitting .251 in 672 at-bats, driving in 36 runs and stealing 35 bases. He walked 49 times against only 65 strikeouts, and became a reliable leadoff hitter.
Alomar’s season was impressive enough for him to be named as a reserve in the All-Star Game, replacing injured Rod Carew on the American League roster.
Although he retired with a pedestrian .245/.290/.288 slash line in 1978, Alomar forged a reputation as a steady, selfless, and tireless infielder. He earned the nickname “Iron Pony” for a 648-game streak without missing a game.
Alomar spent time as a coach with the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, and internationally with Team Puerto Rico. His sons, Sandy Jr. and Roberto, both became major leaguers. Roberto was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2011 following a decorated 17-year playing career.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.