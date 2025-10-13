Angels Linked to Cy Young Winning Free Agent as Potential Target
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber as a logical target for the Los Angeles Angels to pursue in free agency this winter.
The Angels need to address their starting rotation before anything else this offseason, and the right-hander could bring the Halos' pitching staff to another level.
"With Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks headed for free agency, the only set spots in the Angels rotation looking ahead to next season belong to Yusei Kikuchi and José Soriano," Reuter wrote.
"Young arms Jack Kochanowicz (111.0 IP, 6.81 ERA, 6.05 FIP) and Caden Dana (32.1 IP, 6.40 ERA, 6.48 FIP) do not look ready to hold down rotation spots, so multiple outside additions might be necessary this winter."
Bieber, an Orange County native, has put up spectacular numbers throughout his career, though has struggled with injuries over the past few years. He has made just 30 regular season starts since the beginning of 2023, but has kept a 3.49 ERA across the last three seasons.
He won the Cy Young in the abbreviated 2020 season, leading MLB in ERA, WAR, strikeouts and ERA+ with an unreal mark of 273. He also placed fourth in MVP voting that season. Bieber has a 3.24 career ERA through 143 appearances in MLB, and has struck out 995 batters in the regular season through 883 innings.
Along with Soriano and Kikuchi, the Angels are expected to move southpaw Reid Detmers back into the starting rotation in 2026, per general manager Perry Minasian.
“He’s earned that,” Minasian said. “I think pitching out of the bullpen is definitely going to help him transition back to the rotation. He was a different guy. I think he really grew up. He’d say the same thing if you asked him. So he’ll be in the rotation. He’ll be part of that rotation, and then we’ll see what happens with the last two spots.”
If the Angels were to add Bieber to their rotation as well, that would leave just one spot to fill, allowing the Angels to pursue the third baseman and center fielder they want in free agency.
