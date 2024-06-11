Angels Notes: Reid Detmers' Extended Stay at Triple-A, Veteran Lost On Waivers, Trade Winds
The Angels didn't have a game on Monday, but their roster changed ever so slightly in advance of Tuesday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Reid Detmers' Extended Minor League Stint
Pitcher Reid Detmers faces extended time in Triple-A as he works to regain his form after a challenging season. The Angels' decision suggests an overdue commitment to focus on Detmers' development away from the major league spotlight.
Angels' Infielder Lost to Waivers
The Angels lost veteran infielder Niko Goodrum, who was claimed off waivers Monday by the Pittsburgh Pirates. His major league action was limited to four games this season, but he won't have a chance at a fifth with the Angels.
Potential High Demand for Angels' Pitcher
With the MLB trade deadline approaching, one of the Angels’ breakout starting pitchers has stirred significant interest across the league. The rest of MLB has about seven weeks to make the decision to keep or trade Tyler Anderson difficult.
Kyren Paris' Promising Triple-A Debut
Prospect Kyren Paris made an immediate impression by hitting a home run in his first game for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Although Michael Stefanic is healthy and holding down the Angels' backup infielder job for now, Paris can make enough noise to earn another look.
Miguel Sanó's Recovery from Injury
Infielder Miguel Sanó has resumed his minor league rehab assignment after recovering from a peculiar accident involving a heating pad. This step marks a significant milestone in his delayed comeback.