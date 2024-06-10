Angels Lose Veteran Infielder on Waivers to Pirates
The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed veteran infielder Niko Goodrum off waivers from the Angels, the team announced via its Twitter/X account Monday.
Goodrum, 32, appeared in just four games with the Angels this year, going 0 for 13, after he was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on a waiver claim on May 9.
On May 16, Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to accommodate the return of Luis Rengifo from the 15-day injured list. He never returned.
At Salt Lake, Goodrum batted 5 for 25 (.200) with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Goodrum is a career .224 hitter in 415 games with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Rays and Angels over parts of seven seasons (2017-24).
Barring another injury, the Angels didn't figure to have a short- or long-term roster spot for Goodrum as they attempt to work through a rebuilding season. Michael Stefanic, a 28-year-old infielder was recently recalled from Salt Lake to take the place of another homegrown infielder, Kyren Paris.
Either Stefanic (a .290 hitter a year ago) or Paris (a former second-round draft pick) has more value to the Angels — either as a long-term roster piece, or as a potential trade deadline bargaining chip — than Goodrum.
The Angels began Monday's off-day with a 25-40 record, good for fifth place in the American League West.