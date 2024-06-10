Recently Demoted Angels Prospect Homers In First Triple-A Game
Los Angeles Angels prospect Kyren Paris made noise when he was promoted to the big leagues. The infielder got the call while playing for Double-A Rocket City and hadn't played a single game in Triple-A.
Paris is the first Trash Pandas player this season to earn a call directly to the major leagues, but after his demotion he announced his arrival in Salt Lake with a home run in his first Triple-A game. Paris finished his Bees debut going 2-for-5 with a run scored and a run driven in.
After 21 games, his stint in Anaheim came to an end. The Angels needed someone to fill in for Brandon Drury when he hit the injured list but Paris wasn't consistent enough. He struggled to hit major league pitching, only recording six hits in 51 at-bats.
Once Michael Stefanic was activated off the IL, there wasn't room for Paris in the Angels' lineup anymore and he, unfortunately, was the corresponding move.
Half of his big league knocks were for extra bases, with two doubles and a home run. He scored four runs and drove in five while drawing seven walks. He also struck out 17 times.
Paris set Trash Panda records during the 2023 season, finishing with a team-best 44 steals and 88 walks to go along with a .255 average, 14 home runs, and 45 RBIs in 113 games. He appeared in 23 games this season before getting promoted.