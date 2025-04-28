Angels Notes: Tommy Pham Could Sue Fan, Halos Lose Pitcher, All-Star Named Trade Candidate

Halos Today

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) catches a fly ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels were swept against the Minnesota Twins as they lost Sunday's contest, 5-0. They dropped to 12-15 on the year after losing their third straight.

Additionally, Tommy Pham revealed that he may seek legal action against an Angels fan after an incident on Wednesday. Pham was fined and suspended for “inappropriate actions towards fans” but the veteran claims that it was brought on due to the fan starting the interaction with intense jeers.

In other news, a right-handed pitcher was recently claimed off of waivers by the team that previously traded him. The reliever and former third overall pick of the 2016 MLB draft heads back to familiar territory after a short stint with the Angels.

Finally, an All-Star Angels pitcher has been named as a trade candidate, according to a MLB insider. The southpaw is already throwing a 2.60 ERA across five starts, which could potentially raise his value if a deal were to arise.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

