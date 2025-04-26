Suspended Tommy Pham Calls Out MLB, Could Seek Legal Action Against Angels Fan
On the same day he was suspended one game by Major League Baseball, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham made it clear any fallout from the incident involving himself and an Angels fan on Wednesday won't go away quietly.
Pham made an obscene gesture toward the crowd Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, and it was caught on camera during the broadcast of the Angels' game against the Pirates. The meaning of the gesture was unambiguous:
In Pham's defense, the fan started it.
Pham was playing left field in the fifth inning of the game when Angels catcher Travis d'Arnaud hit a ball into the corner of Angel Stadium. The low fence there allows fans to reach over onto the field.
One fan sitting in the front row reached over with his glove and made contact with Pham, who looked behind him after he collected the baseball.
The fans continued jeering Pham, prompting the gesture.
Pham told the media, including The Big Lead, that he was "a little bit surprised" to be suspended and fined by MLB for his actions.
"I'm more disappointed in MLB because word is, the ground stopped," he said. "The fan grabbed me and he wasn't per our rules, per my understanding, he is supposed to be ejected from the game. He wasn't removed from the game; they just sat him in a different seat. Now we're allowing fans to grab the players on balls in play with no repercussions?
"We'll see how this plays out. I spoke to my lawyer about it too, to see about the legality I have. I'm excited also about that. So we'll see what happens."
Pham, 37, is in his 12th major league season and his first with the Pirates.
Since players who appeal their suspensions are permitted to play until their appeal is heard, Pham is in the Pirates' lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Pham told The Big Lead he isn't sure when his appeal call with MLB will take place.
In a similar incident earlier this season, Angels outfielder Mike Trout was interfered with by a fan at Houston's Daikin Park in right field. That fan — who later met with Trout and apologized — forcibly took the baseball from Trout's glove.
The Angels fan did not do nearly as much to interfere with Pham on Wednesday as the Astros fan did to interfere with Trout. Yet Pham's response could not have been more different from Trout's.
In each case, the interfering fan was not removed from the stadium, but rather relocated by stadium personnel to a different seat farther away from the field.
