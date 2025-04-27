Angels Hitting Coach 'Hopeful' Mike Trout Will Break Out of Slump Soon
The Los Angeles Angels have won only four of their last 15 games, mostly because the lineup has looked lifeless. To the dismay of many, Mike Trout has also struggled to find his stride at the plate in the opening month of the season.
More news: Angels Manager Says Young Halos Aren't Major League Players Yet
Trout is hitting .177 with nine home runs, 18 RBIs, and two stolen bags in 25 games this season. The Angels star has recorded just three hits in his last 18 at-bats and has struck out 33 times this season.
Angels hitting coach Johnny Washington discussed Trout's ongoing offensive struggles with The Athletic's Sam Blum.
"I think he’s in the same place," Washington said. "I think he’s working on some timing things and trying to find his groove. I’m hopeful he’ll find it here soon. One hundred at-bats, I think he’ll find it."
Although Trout has yet to break out of his slump, it's encouraging to see that he remains in the lineup and is healthy. The three-time MVP has missed considerable time since the 2021 season, but Trout was adamant about playing throughout the 2025 season.
The Angels lineup Angels offense over the last 15 games has 167 strikeouts and 19 walks. They've been outscored 77-35 over that stretch. The downward spiral has been concerning, to say the least.
Manager Ron Washington admitted there were corrections to be made following Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
“Neto was swinging the bat well,” Washington said. “(Luis) Rengifo was swinging the bat well (one hit). There wasn’t anybody else down the lineup that was swinging the bat well. Again, we’ve just got to keep going back to the drawing board till we get it all corrected where everyone is hitting on the cylinders we need them to hit on.”
The Halos continued their losing streak Sunday, going scoreless against Minnesota.
More news: Angels Provide Concerning Injury Update on Nolan Schanuel
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.