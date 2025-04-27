Angels Fall Again in MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The Los Angeles Angels began the season as one of the hottest team's in baseball. However, the Halos have gone 4-10 in their last 14 games.
The Angels now have a losing record at 12-14. Newsweek Sports' Noah Camras ranked the Halos at No. 17 in the latest MLB Power Rankings, and that was when the team had a .500 record.
The last 14 games have been atrocious for the Angels lineup, which has recorded 154 strikekouts and 17 walks. The Halos have hit .191 and are averaging 2.5 runs per game in that stretch.
Following Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins, manager Ron Washington admitted there were corrections to be made.
“Neto was swinging the bat well,” Washington said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “(Luis) Rengifo was swinging the bat well (one hit). There wasn’t anybody else down the lineup that was swinging the bat well. Again, we’ve just got to keep going back to the drawing board till we get it all corrected where everyone is hitting on the cylinders we need them to hit on.”
To make matters worse, the Angels are in jeopardy of losing first baseman Nolan Schanuel. The young Halo left Saturday's game with a right foot contusion and needed assistance leaving the field.
As for how Schanuel is recovering? Washington revealed the first baseman is undergoing testing and Schanuel's timeline to return is unknown.
“We have no information on that yet,” Washington said after the game. “He’s still getting testing.”
