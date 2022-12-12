Anthony Rendon's contract hasn't really panned out thus far — and that's putting it nicely.

In the offseason of 2019, Rendon signed a massive seven-year, $245 million contract, pairing him with superstar OF Mike Trout and the recently acquired (and future MVP) Shohei Ohtani, giving the Angels a real formidable big three.

However, while Trout and Ohtani have dominated the sport of baseball, the same can't be said about the $35 million per year third baseman. A big reason for that has been his health.

In 2021, Rendon struggled with a slew of injuries to his groin, hip, hamstring and knee, limiting him to just 58 games. Then, last season, he played in just 47 total games, missing a majority of the year with a wrist injury. He came back for the last week of the season, where he was able to serve a suspension, meaning he'll be fully healthy and ready to go come Opening Day.

Next year will be crucial for him to prove that he's worth the remaining four years and $140 million left on his deal. His GM Perry Minasian thinks he'll do that and then some.

"He’s my pick for Comeback Player of the Year," Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. "I think he’s going to have an unbelievable year. We all know how good he is when he’s healthy. And he’s had some injuries that aren’t necessarily common. So I think, he’s in the weight room, he’s getting strong, he’s focused. He wants to win."

He's loved what he's seen from Rendon this offseason, and through his entire Angel tenure thus far.

"There’s just a certain level of maturity and aptitude that he brings to our club. And he’s one of those guys where if somebody’s not doing something the right way, all he has to do is give you a look, and you stop. And he’s a big part of this club."

His manager, Phil Nevin, also sees Rendon getting back to his dominant self. He's loved what he's done so far this offseason.

"He’s spending the winter just adding to his body strength, adding to what he can do," Nevin said at the Winter Meetings. "He’s never felt better. I think this year for Anthony’s mind more than anything was huge."

If the Angels are contending come next season, it'll be in no small part due to the play of Rendon. He'll be crucial to the Angels' success.