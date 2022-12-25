The Angels could technically be done making major moves this offseason. They already have set a franchise-record in payroll, and don't really have any more pressing needs. They could still look to add another starting pitcher, and they may look for another arm in the bullpen, but outside of that, there's no major need.

However, the Angels don't just have aspirations to be good next season. They need to be great. With Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency, it's pretty much now or never for the Angels to compete. So, while Sam Blum of The Athletic doesn't expect the Halos to make a trade, if they did, he could see them going after a top shortstop in the Major Leagues.

"They really could use a legit shortstop. Possibly trading Luis Rengifo and packaging a top prospect or two could entice a team to part with a shortstop. Willy Adames is probably the best option for a Brewers team that may or may not be trying to be competitive this year."

Willy Adames was sensational last year as the shortstop of the Brewers. He hit 31 home runs and 98 RBIs in 139 games, and had an OPS+ of 112. He would give the Angels an everyday shortstop — something they're currently lacking — and a good one, at that.

Adames is also a very exciting player to watch, and would solidify the lineup as one of the best in all of baseball. He's also under team control for the next two seasons.

As for what they would give up, Blum suggested something with 2022 Silver Slugger and Gold Glove nominee Luis Rengifo. Rengifo was generating trade interest early in the offseason, and doesn't have much of an everyday role with all the new moves the Angels have made this offseason. The Angels could definitely afford to give up some of their versatility to get a top shortstop, which is why this deal makes a lot of sense.

The only question is regarding the availability of Adames. Earlier in the offseason, the Brewers were reportedly not looking to move him. However, after a quiet offseason, they may be on the outside looking in for postseason contention, and could look to go into a mini rebuild to get back to their contender status.

This deal would make a lot of sense for the Angels – but do they have one more major splash in them?