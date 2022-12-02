Skip to main content

Angels Are Proving to Have The Steal of the Offseason Thus Far in Free Agency

Perry Minasian getting ahead of the pitcher market seems to have paid off.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Angels general manager Perry Minasian worked quickly in free agency this year. He was responsible for the first real big move of the offseason, when he poached All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson from the Dodgers with a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Anderson had the $19.65 million qualifying offer on the table from the Dodgers, but he wanted the stability of a multi-year deal — and Minasian jumped on the opportunity to sign him.

At the time, the deal looked like a great move. A few weeks into free agency, however, it's starting to look like a steal.

On Thursday, the Rays signed starter/reliever Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal — so pretty much the same one that Anderson got from the Angels.

Earlier in free agency, the White Sox signed RHP Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $12 million deal. Also, the Tigers signed LHP Matt Boyd to a one-year, $10 million deal.

The value on the contracts hovered around the same mark, in the $10 to $13.3 million range. But Anderson was significantly better than all these guys in 2022.

Last season, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings. He also had a 1.00 WHIP, a 3.31 FIP and a 163 ERA+. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now let's look at the other guys:

Zach Eflin: 3-5 record, 4.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 3.56 FIP and 101 ERA+ in 75.2 innings (13 starts in 20 appearances).

Mike Clevinger: 7-7 record, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 2.35 FIP and 86 ERA+ in 114.1 innings.

Matt Boyd was a reliever in 2022 in limited action coming back from an injury. He went 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings (10 appearances). However, he was non-tendered by the Tigers after the 2021 season, when he went 3-8 with a 3.89 ERA as a starter before getting hurt.

Out of all these options, Anderson seems like by far the most known commodity and best option. He had the best year of his career in 2022, and was one of the more stable forces in the rotation on the best team in all of baseball.

Anderson will be 33-years-old come Opening Day next season. Clevinger and Boyd will both be 32, while Eflin will turn 29 in April. So, aside from Eflin, they're all about the same age.

A few weeks into free agency, the Angels' move for Anderson is looking better and better by the day. And when the top starters on the market go for record money, it's going to look even better.

Minasian deserves some credit for getting ahead of the market, and making this move for Anderson early on. It could look like a real steal over the course of the next few seasons.

In This Article (4)

Tyler Anderson
Tyler Anderson
Zach Eflin
Zach Eflin
Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger
Matthew Boyd
Matthew Boyd

USATSI_19223643_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Reliever Switches Agencies After Career Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223523_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_16972088_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Links Five Top Free Agents to Halos

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19135443_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Logan O’Hoppe Picked as LA's Top Rookie of the Year Candidate

By Noah Camras
USATSI_12982811_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Hire New Minor League Catching Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19024102_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Minasian on Reports Shohei Ohtani was 'Unhappy' With Losing Season

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13165026_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: LA Signs Former Yankee Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16158080_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels New Reliever Actually Worked for the Team Before His Playing Career

By Noah Camras