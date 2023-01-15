Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Wants to Get His Organization to the Playoffs Next Season

The Angels haven't made the postseason since 2014. Their last season with a winning record came in 2015. To put it lightly, it's been a while since the Angels were relevant in the American League — but not for a lack of talent.

The Angels have had the best player in baseball suit up for their team over the last decade in Mike Trout. Also, in 2018, they added Shohei Ohtani, who's turned into the best two-way player in baseball history. They've also made other splashy signings, including Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon, to name a few.

Up until this point, however, the talent hasn't seemed to matter. But this year, Angels general manager Perry Minasian is hoping to change that. At the winter meetings, the guys on MLB Network asked him about wanting to get Trout and Ohtani to the playoffs. Minasian said it's more than that.

"Obviously, Shohei, Mike, I know there’s a narrative that we need to get them to the playoffs. I think it’s more than that. And they’d be the first ones to say that. It’s about the organization. And the whole group. From amateur staff to PD to the international staff, all the above, the business side. It’s about everyone. And these are two great players."

Minasian has put his money (or I guess Arte Moreno's money) where his mouth is this offseason. He's raised the floor of the team, and added depth all around the diamond. The Angels have one of the most underrated rotations and lineups in all of baseball, and should compete for an AL Wild Card spot. With Ohtani's impending free agency, winning is definitely the best thing they could do this year.