Angels News: LA’s New Additions Will Fit in Perfectly, Says Nevin and Minasian

They think the new Angels will perfectly fill the needs of the team.

Angels GM Perry Minasian has been busy this offseason — smart busy. He's made four big moves, all perfectly filling a need of the Angels at a good price. At this point in free agency, based on the way the pitcher market has boomed, Minasian has gotten by far the biggest steal of the offseason.

The Angels will look much better come next season, but there's still more work to be done. But, with the Winter Meetings in the rearview mirror, Minasian still deserves some praise for executing his early goals.

"Entering the offseason, one of our goals was to — we’re very top-heavy to a certain extent, at least we were. And we wanted to thicken up the middle," Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. "And we feel like we’ve been able to add some pieces that fit."

His manager, Phil Nevin, sure thinks they fit nicely. He told the guys on the MLB Network just how excited he is to get all these guys together. 

"Really excited to have Hunter [Renfroe]," Minasian said. "We’ve had some good conversations. He’s excited to be here. Guys like Gio Urshela. Guys that we’ve acquired and, they’re really things that we’ve had in the past, when we’ve unfortunately had some injuries, we just haven’t had the depth to sustain. Adding a guy like Urshela, adding a guy like Renfroe, just helps us with that. We don’t plan on having injuries. Knock on wood, we keep our guys healthy. Anthony Rendon back healthy this year, Mike can play a whole year. And these guys are just going to add to what we have."

Depth is what the Angels were looking for this offseason, and that's what they got. But it wasn't just the four major moves — Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela, Hunter Renfroe and Carlos Estevez. They've also done some work in the minor leagues.

"I felt like we needed to really dive into the middle of the roster," Minasian said. "You hear the term, 'raising the floor' all the time. And we’re trying to do that too with some minor-league free-agent signings."

The Angels have made four minor league free agent singings, with the hope at least one of them can compete for a spot in the bullpen come next season.

It's truly been an impressive offseason from Minasian, and he still has a few months to solidify it. But Angel fans have to be very pleased with what they've seen thus far.

