Angels 2024 Draft Pick Already Rising Up Ranks of Organization
David Mershon grew up surrounded by baseball. His father and his three uncles all played Division I ball. The tradition was passed to him and his two brothers.
“Big baseball family,” Mershon said. “It was kind of ingrained in us from a young age. It was never really forced on us, but my dad definitely taught it all to us. I’ve played since I was 4, so I've always wanted to be a big leaguer, always wanted to be where I am right now. So I’m living out the dream, and it's pretty amazing.”
Just months after being drafted in the 18th round by the Los Angeles Angels, Mershon is rising through the ranks of the farm system.
In true Angels fashion, Mershon was aggressively pushed through the farm system and finished the season with Double-A Rocket City. He had a batting average of .254 over 29 games.
“It was kind of something that was discussed prior to signing, but when I heard that that was even an option, I was all for it,” Mershon said about heading to Rocket City. “I love to play. I love the way that they move guys. I love everything about that. So hearing that I could potentially have that opportunity was definitely a big deal. And I enjoyed it. I like Double A; it was awesome.”
Mershon is now representing the Angels with the Mesa Solar Sox of the Arizona Fall League. He's there to take more competitive swings while also reconnection with old teammates and acquaintances from high school.
“Really just still getting used to all of it, trying to figure out pro baseball,” Mershon said. “I'm very grateful to be out here. I know a lot of guys that I played high school travel ball with are out here too, so I'm just going to enjoy playing with them. Xavier Isaac is a guy on our team who I played a lot of summer baseball with growing up, and Cole Young's another guy. So I'm just excited to play with those guys and keep working on my craft and keep getting used to the bigger stage.”
When he didn't hear his name called in the first 10 rounds, Mershon thought he was going to stay at Mississippi State for one more season. But the call came and he is grateful that he took the opportunity to go pro when it came around.