Angels News: Mike Trout Doesn’t Think the Halos Are Done Making Moves This Offseason

The Angels have put together a sneaky good offseason, checking off everything they wanted to do, and still remaining under the luxury tax. Angels general manager Perry Minasian did say the team could exceed the luxury tax threshold to compete, but to be fair, that was before Arte Moreno took his team off the market.

We don't know if that is still a possibility, and, moreover, if anyone left on the market would even force them do go over the threshold. However, we do know the Angels are still looking to make minimal upgrades at three positions, and when Mike Trout joined MLB Network's High Heat, he confirmed that the Halos likely aren't done making moves this winter.

"I’m sure they’re not done yet," Trout said. "I talk to Perry mostly every day. And they’re still trying to add some pieces. So, it’s going to be a fun year."

There can't be a better source than someone who said he talks to the Angels' general manager every day, so it's probably safe to trust Trout on this one.

The Angels have recently been linked to three left-handed relievers, and are likely to add at least one more arm to the bullpen. They've also been linked to RHP Michael Wacha, who would be a great fit as the No. 4 starter on the team. We'll see what the team has in store, but with about a month until Spring Training starts, expect the Halos to make at least one more move before their offseason is complete.